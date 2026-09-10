Christian Parker's Confidence At All-Time High Entering Debut As NFL Defensive Coordinator

All offseason long we've said that if the Dallas Cowboys can just get to average as a defense, that would be acceptable and more than likely enough to get them back to the playoffs after a two-year drought.

It's a logical belief, assuming the Cowboys' offense, which is usually one of the NFL's best, can keep doing what it has done when Dak Prescott has been able to stay healthy.

While Cowboys fans would no doubt take an average showing from a unit that was the league's worst last season, that is not defensive coordinator Christian Parker's bar at all.

Instead, Parker revealed the Cowboys are aiming for much higher and average is anything but the standard in Dallas.

Good question from @toddarcher to Christian Parker about people saying the Cowboys only need to have an average defense to have success as a team.



Parker’s response: what people say on the outside isn’t his focus, and being average is not the goal or standard they have. pic.twitter.com/jvOySx5L1e — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 10, 2026

That's what we like to hear.

Parker knows full well that the bar is extremely low when it comes to the Cowboys' defense, but he isn't moving like that.

It's very clear Parker has high expectations and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Christian Parkers explains what will define Cowboys' defense

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked what will define the Cowboys' defense in 2026, Parker said playing "connected" and "with a high level of effort and intent," according to Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com.

Parker added that there needs to be a "physicality and a violent nature to how we play," which is no doubt important, as any NFL coach will tell you.

Last but not least, confidence is also crucial. Parker confirmed that the Cowboys are not lacking in that department.

"We're confident," Parker said.

Better than average?

Monday Night Football commentator Troy Aikman before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is a believer in Parker and the Cowboys' defense.

"From what I can tell, I believe they have (fixed the defense). I think they made a really good hire in Christian Parker; time will tell. But I know from experience, what Dallas has done over the last several years when they've needed a defensive coordinator, they've kind of gone back to a defensive guy who had been a head coach," Aikman said on The Rich Eisen Show.

"And whatever their reasoning is for that is irrelevant," he added. "But sometimes when you hire a guy who's never done it before, there's an energy and an urgency that that coach brings. And I sense that Christian Parker has brought that."

Not only does Aikman think the Cowboys' defense will be better, he thinks the unit can be above average.

"(The players) are excited about it," Aikman added. "I think this defense... not only do I think they're going to be a lot better than they were a year ago, I think they're going to be a competitive group that could be certainly above average."

The difference between average and top 10

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we've stated over and over and over again this offseason, an average showing from the defense and the usual top-flight performance from the offense should get Dallas to the postseason.

But will that be good enough for a Super Bowl win? History suggests it might not be.

Of all Super Bowl winners since the 2013 season, only two of them have not had a top-10 defense in the regular season. Those teams were the 2021 Los Angeles Rams and the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs, both of whom sported an elite offense.

What those two teams also had were average defenses, with the Chiefs ranking 16th in points allowed and the Rams ranking 15th.

So, while the Cowboys have a better chance of winning the Super Bowl with a top-10 defense, it isn't totally impossible to get there and emerge victorious with an average unit.

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