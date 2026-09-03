Bold Prediction Has Cowboys Defense Making Stunning Leap to Top 10

Throughout the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys defense has been a hot topic. They made some massive changes after firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and replacing him with former Philadelphia Eagles pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker.

With their new coach in place, the Cowboys overhauled their defense. I recently dove into the depth of this change as Dallas moved on from players who accounted for nearly 50 percent of their defensive snaps.

That has excitement reaching new heights among Cowboys fans, but outsiders are taking notice as well, including Bleacher Report's Moe Moton. In his latest piece, Moton identifies some of the biggest potential surprises that could shake things up in the NFL. For the Cowboys, he said they have a chance to go from the worst defense in the league to a top-10 scoring defense.

Cowboys defense has immense potential in 2026

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moton, like nearly every analyst, is a believer in Parker. He points out that despite being just 34 years old, Parker already has plenty of experience as an assistant and has had success wherever he's gone. Moton also mentioned that during Parker's stint with the Eagles, he helped Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean reach their potential in a hurry and had one of the top pass defenses in the league two years running.

"Parker helped develop cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and versatile defensive back Cooper DeJean, both of whom earned first-team All-Pro honors. The Eagles allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL last season, and their defense has surrendered the fewest passing yards in the league since the start of the 2024 campaign," Moton wrote.

"As one of the rising coaches in the league, Parker can turn the Cowboys defense into a stingy unit that ranks within the top 10 in points and yards allowed."

In Dallas, he has plenty of talent to work with, especially in the secondary. The Cowboys selected Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall and he joins DaRon Bland, who had 14 interceptions during his first two years in the league (2022-2023) before being slowed by foot injuries.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker will also have Jalen Thompson at safety and Cobie Durant at cornerback, two upgrades from their 2025 roster. Throw in Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, Von Miller, and Malachi Lawrence and it's easy to see why this prediction might not be as stunning as it initially seems.

The talent is there, as is the coaching. Now, they just need to see it all come together, which would make the Cowboys one of the more dangerous teams in the NFL.

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