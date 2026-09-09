Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Explains Why He's Buying Into 2026 Hype

Count Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman as one of those who will be boarding the hype train in 2026.

Aikman was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday and didn't mince words about his outlook for the Cowboys.

"I'm excited about Dallas, I really am," he said. "They potentially could be a real contender as we move through the rest of the season and then into the postseason."

One reason for Aikman's excitement has to do with the defense, where he thinks Dallas has fixed things with all the moves they made.

Troy Aikman is high on Christian Parker

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aikman is also particularly high on new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who he believes brings "an energy and an urgency" that Dallas needed.

"From what I can tell, I believe they have (fixed the defense)."I think they made a really good hire in Christian Parker; time will tell. But I know from experience, what Dallas has done over the last several years when they've needed a defensive coordinator, they've kind of gone back to a defensive guy who had been a head coach," Aikman said.

"And whatever their reasoning is for that is irrelevant," he added. "But sometimes when you hire a guy who's never done it before, there's an energy and an urgency that that coach brings. And I sense that Christian Parker has brought that."

Aikman went on to explain that players seem to really have taken a liking to Parker, which we saw immediately after head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Parker regularly had players lining up at his door to speak with him during the offseason.

"(The players) are excited about it," Aikman adds. "I think this defense... not only do I think they're going to be a lot better than they were a year ago, I think they're going to be a competitive group that could be certainly above average."

Troy Aikman's concerns about the offense

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aikman mentions the offense, which he thinks can be one of the very best once again, although he does express concern with the offensive line, which just lost Tyler Smith for at least the first four games due to thumb surgery that landed him on IR.

Aikman also points to Dak Prescott's injury issues over the years, which have popped up in even-numbered years since 2020.

"And then can the offense continue to do what they've done?" Aikman asked. "There's no reason to think that they can't. Offensive line took a hit this week. And then the key, of course, as it is for every team, is can they keep the quarterback healthy? And Dak, he has had some injury issues over the years and I think that's the frustrating thing for Cowboys fans is last year he was healthy, the offense played exceptionally well and yet they failed to make the postseason. But all those things will be key once again."

All that said, Aikman is very pleased with what the Cowboys have done overall this offseason.

"I know people are really excited about this football team," Aikman said. "I know the front office is, Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones. They feel like they've done a lot of good things and I would agree with that assessment."

Monday Night Football commentator Troy Aikman before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the offensive line, T.J. Bass will no doubt be a downgrade from Smith, but Bass is still a solid player and Dallas finds itself in a better spot than most teams would be in a similar situation.

There's also concerns about both tackle spots, as Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele have not been adequate in recent years. The good news is, the Cowboys have a better backup option now in Broderick Jones, who carries his own concerns but is still a superior option to Drew Shelton and Nate Thomas.

Aikman mentioned the potential for the Cowboys' defense to be above average, and it has been our belief all offseason that even so much as an average showing from Dallas' defense will be enough to propel the Cowboys into the postseason.

Anything better than that and the Cowboys could make a real run at a Super Bowl.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —