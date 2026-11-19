If the Dallas Cowboys are going to turn around their defense in 2026, it won't be because of Christian Parker's play-calling. The first-year defensive coordinator had his play-calling duties stripped on Wednesday morning, essentially making him a lack-duck defensive coordinator for the rest of the year.

Dallas clearly has no confidence in Parker leading the defense, so they are looking for a way and a reason to cut him loose. This is the first step of the process.

Parker is defensive coordinator in title only, but met with the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss his disappointing demotion in Dallas. Parker opened up about the Cowboys' decision, while also admitting he considered calling it quits with the team.

Ultimately, Parker decided to stay with the team, even if it means he is only on the staff until the end of the season.

Christian Parker Considered Walking After Being Stripped of Duties

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Parker admits that he considered removing himself from the Cowboys staff, he said, “Initially, it’s going to sting … in my opinion, that would’ve been running from it, and at the end of the day, I have a job to do.”

“I think it’s only awkward if you make it, and we don’t have to make it that way," Parker said despite the "significant" personal disappointment.

Another interesting note from Parker is that he has not spoken to Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones since receiving the news, which is never a good sign about your long-term future with the team.

We'll have to see how the Cowboys' defense bounces back in its first game with Pettine calling the plays, but considering his impact on the defense has paid off since his arrival, you have to imagine the unit will continue to improve with him in full control.

And to make things even easier for the Cowboys' defense and Pettine, the next two games are at home against the 1-8 Tennessee Titans and the struggling NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, who are 2-7 on the year. It all starts this Sunday when Dallas hosts the Titans at AT&T Stadium, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

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