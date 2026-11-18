The Dallas Cowboys have been looking for a scapegoat after failing to live up to expectations through the first half of the season, and they finally found one in defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

On Wednesday morning, just two days after head coach Brian Schottenheimer failed to give Parker a vote of confidence, it was reported that the team stripped the first-time DC of his play-calling duties. Now, the question everyone is asking is, "What's next?" for Parker's long-term future in Dallas.

Conventional wisdom would tell you this is the nail in the coffin for Parker, and the team will likely move on at the end of the season and search for a new defensive coordinator, marking the fifth change at the position in the past five years.

In fact, NFL history backs up the thought that Parker is now a lame duck defensive coordinator, much like the recent examples of men in his situation who also had their play-calling stripped in the middle of the season.

Cowboys Should Immediately Stop Stringing Christian Parker Along

NFL Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We can all see how the next chapter of this story plays out. The Cowboys will either move on from Parker after another lost season, or Parker will walk away after being undermined and having his play-calling duties stripped.

There is no reason for Parker to return as "defensive coordinator" if he has no defensive coordinator responsibilities. And as recent NFL history shows, the most likely outcome is the team hiring a new defensive coordinator during the offseason, as Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan points out.

2025 Joe Whitt, Washington Commanders (Fired after the season)

2025 John Morton, Detroit Lions (Fired after the season)

2024 Nathaniel Hackett, Denver Broncos (Fired after the season)

2023 Sean DeSai, Philadelphia Eagles (Fired after the season)

2021 Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers (Fired after the season)

There is no need for the Cowboys to continue the charade for the rest of the season, because everyone can see the writing on the wall.

Dallas rolled the dice on an unproven, first-time defensive coordinator and it didn't work. The team bet on potential, and with the spotlight in Dallas, coaches aren't going to be afforded the grace and time to develop as a coach with Jerry Jones' expectations hanging over them.

That's the harsh reality of the Cowboys organization, and it's why Jones needs to open his wallet and pay for a coaching staff that has been around the league and understands what comes with leading America's Team. Whether it be Parker or Brian Schottenheimer, the "first-time" experiment has not worked out in Dallas.

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