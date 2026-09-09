Christian Parker, Cowboys Secondary Now Likely To Face Massive Challenge in Week 1

Malik Nabers was a menace against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2025 season. The New York Giants star wideout had 167 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions in a game Dallas eventually won 40-37 in overtime.

Nabers proved to be a nightmare matchup for every defensive back the Cowboys had, but his status this weekend as the two teams square off in Week 1 has been in question. Nabers, who suffered a torn ACL during a Week 4 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, had not practiced in full throughout the offseason.

With the opener just days away, that’s no longer the case. According to New York head coach John Harbaugh, Nabers was a full participant during Wednesday’s practice.

Giants HC John Harbaugh said WR Malik Nabers was a full participant in today’s practice ahead of Sunday nights opener against the Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2026

Will Malik Nabers play?

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers on the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were questions surrounding Nabers leading up to the weekend, but Patricia Traina of New York Giants On SI expected Nabers to suit up, even if he wasn’t able to practice in full. So with the recent news surrounding Nabers coming out, it’s hard to envision him missing the opener.

The Giants are preparing for their first game with Harbaugh as their head coach and having Nabers lined up at receiver would be a huge boost for their offense, while providing a massive test for the Dallas defense.

Christian Parker has had some success against Malik Nabers in the past

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before signing with the Cowboys as their new defensive coordinator, Christian Parker was the pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. He didn’t face Nabers in 2025 due to the injury, but Parker saw him twice during his explosive rookie campaign and had some success.

During a 28-3 win in Week 8, Parker’s defense held Nabers to four receptions on eight targets for 41 yards. They faced off again in Week 18 and the Eagles won again, this time by a score of 20-13. Nabers was better than in his first meeting, catching five of eight targets for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Those numbers aren’t awful by any means, but the two games combined weren’t close to the damage Nabers did in one game against the defense Matt Eberflus ran in 2025. That should give fans some encouragement heading into this one, but it’s still fair to say Parker and his defense are set to face a far more daunting task than it seemed a couple of weeks ago.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —