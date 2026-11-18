On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys announced that they would be making a major change on the defensive side of the ball. Following yet another frustrating performance, they decided to strip defensive coordinator Christian Parker of his play-calling duties, giving the job to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine.

The move puts Parker in a difficult spot as he's still technically the defensive coordinator, but his future doesn't look good. Cowboys On SI's Josh Sanchez wrote that Parker is being strung along at this point, saying there's no reason for him to stay without the full duties of a defensive coordinator.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer doesn't seem to feel the same way. He spoke with reporters on Wednesday afternoon and claimed that Parker is still a critical piece of the staff. He also reiterated that Parker still has a bright future.

“I want to clarify a couple of things right off the bat. Christian Parker is still our defensive coordinator and he is still a critical piece of what we’re trying to do as we search for answers and solutions. I think he has an incredibly bright future, not just this year, but beyond with us," Schottenheimer said.

How did Christian Parker take the news?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Schotty added that the decision was made on Tuesday and that it was ultimately he choice. He also said he and Parker had some honest conversations, saying the defensive coordinator understands and is focused on beating the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

“I think Christian is an incredibly strong and committed man who wants to get it right. I love that we can have the honest conversations. At the end of the day, this decision was made because I think it gives us the best chance to win. CP understands the decision that was made, and he wants to help us beat the Titans,” Schottenheimer said.

As for the play-calling duties for the rest of the season, Schottenheimer confirmed that this weekend isn't a test run. Instead, Pettine will be the play-caller for the remainder of the season. He was asked if this move will be considered a failure if Dallas misses the playoffs, and the head coach said this entire season would be considered a failure if that's how it ends.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker with head coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“If we don’t make the playoffs, it’s a failure. The season is a failure. We play to win. We have seven games left, and we need to find a run of success,” Schottenheimer.

For Schottenheimer, the real question is when he will be held accountable. This is the second defensive coordinator after Matt Eberflus in 2025 to take the blame for the team's failures. Eventually, the Cowboys need to look at the man in charge of the whole team and realize the problem starts at the top.

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