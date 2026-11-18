The Dallas Cowboys promised they were evaluating everything on the defensive side of the ball and would not rule out any changes, and on Wednesday morning, a change finally came. Defensive coordinator Christian Parker has officially been stripped of play-calling duties.

Former NFL head coach Mike Pettine, who was brought in as a senior defensive assistant, will take over play-calling duties. As we called for after the collapse against the San Francisco 49ers, turning the defense over to an experienced coach like Pettine will only help the Cowboys improve on defense.

Parker, however, will remain as defensive coordinator. The change in defensive play-calling duties comes after head coach Brian Schottenheimer refused to give Parker a vote of confidence earlier this week.

"At the end of the day, the tackling and some of the covered stuff really led to the [explosive plays]," Schottenheimer told the media on Monday. "I'm taking a deep dive and looking at everything. "

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker with head coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that Parker has been stripped of defensive play-calling duties, you have to wonder what the long-term future holds for him in Dallas. If Parker isn't calling plays on defense, he is essentially nothing more than a glorified secondary coach.

And if the team wants to move forward next season with Parker being a defensive coordinator in name only, it's a demotion that he may not be willing to except, so it's going to be interesting to monitor how the defense responds under Pettine and how Parker responds to losing his most important duties.

Luckily for Pettine, and unfortunately for Parker, the Cowboys' next two games are at home against the1-8 Tennessee Titans and the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, who are just 2-7.

Dallas Cowboys' Defensive Rankings Entering Week 11

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys are officially the league's worst-ranked defense, ranking No. 32 overall. The team allows 393.8 yards per game and has given up 33 total touchdowns, behind only the Las Vegas Raiders (36) and the Arizona Cardinals (35).

Pass Defense: The Cowboys rank No. 26 in the league after allowing 239.7 yards per game and 19 touchdowns. The pass defense has shockingly not been the worst part of Dallas' defense, largely due to the failures against the run.

Run Defense: Dallas is back at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to the team's ability to stop the run, allowing 154.1 yards per game and a league-high 14 rushing touchdowns.

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