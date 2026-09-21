Commanders Offended CeeDee Lamb Before Kickoff & Cowboys WR Made Them Pay

We didn't think anything of it when the Washington Commanders won the coin toss and decided to defer to the Dallas Cowboys, which allowed Dak Prescott and Co. to get the rock first.

However, clearly Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb took that personally.

After the Cowboys steamrolled the Commanders' defense en route to a 37-20 victory on Sunday in Week 2, Lamb admitted he was offended by the fact that Washington allowed Dallas' offense to take the field first.

"I think it's offensive when they choose to put our offense out there first," Lamb said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "From now on, we control the narrative. We control what we do. Get the ball first, go score."

Cowboys' fast start

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates with tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (89) and fullback Hunter Luepke (30) after catching a three-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Dak Prescott (not pictured) against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And that's exactly what the Cowboys did on a 10-play, 66-yard drive that culminated with a three-yard connection from Prescott to Lamb, who had three catches on three targets for 41 yards overall on the series.

In was a nice change of pace after the Cowboys came out sluggish last week and didn't score their first touchdown until the second quarter.

"Honestly, it was just about how fast can we come out? How efficient can we be?" Lamb added, according to DallasCowboys.com. "Obviously, we feel like that's our standard, and the only way that we can do that is going out there and converting every first down, staying ahead of the chains, relying on one another, and then one of us getting in the end zone. It just happened to be me first this week."

Lamb and Prescott then linked up for another score later in the game, when the latter found the former on a 24-yard strike in the fourth quarter that featured a fantastic adjustment by Lamb to secure the catch.

Dak finds his guy CeeDee for 6 🤠



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/WDKs2Kxi62 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026

In all, Lamb finished with eight catches on nine targets for 153 yards and two scores. That was Lamb's highest yardage output in a game since he posted a 227-yard performance in Week 17 of 2023.

Prescott said there was no specific plan to feed Lamb, it's just the way things shook out.

"I don't think that was the plan, like, 'Hey, let's get the ball to CeeDee coming out here,'" Prescott stated. "It was just do the things we do well and the plays that we run well, and it just so happened they went to CeeDee. And he got in a groove and had a hell of a night."

No doubt about WR1

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two games, there has been no doubt about who the Cowboys' No. 1 wide receiver is after there was some debate during the offseason following George Pickens' career-best showing in 2025.

Lamb is up to 13 catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns, with the latter mark tying his total from last season. Meanwhile, Pickens has been quiet with just nine catches for 68 yards.

Lamb and Prescott will look to stay hot and Pickens will look to get going when the Cowboys meet the Baltimore Ravens in a potential shootout in Week 3.

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