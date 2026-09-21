CeeDee Lamb Gets Drug Tested After Dominant Performance in Cowboys' Week 2 Win
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The Dallas Cowboys took down the Washington Commanders on Sunday for their first win of the regular season, as Dak Prescott set the franchise record for career touchdown passes en route to a 37-20 win.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb played a major part in Dallas' bounce-back win, as he finished with eight catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns after getting off to a hot start.
However, Lamb hardly had time to enjoy the team's first win of the season before he was met with a dreaded requirment from the NFL.
NFL Hits CeeDee Lamb With Random Drug Test
According to reports from Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com, it appears that Lamb was "summoned for a drug test" by the NFL after the game.
As he was walking to the locker room, Walker caught Lamb on video saying "drug test" out loud as he made his way through the doors.
It says a lot about how impactful Lamb was in Week 2 that the NFL immediately subjected him to a drug screening, though it's hardly the first time he's had to deal with this.
CeeDee Lamb Has Been Randomly Drug Tested Before
After Dallas' memorable win over the Detroit Lions at the end of the 2023 season, Lamb was hit with a random drug test following a career performance.
Lamb finished that game with 13 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown, which was highlighted by a 92-yard touchdown on Dallas' second drive of the night.
Drug test aside, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer talked about the chemistry between Prescott and Lamb, which is what should really be making the headlines after the two of them connected for the record-setting touchdown in the fourth quarter.
"They spend a lot of time together, man," Schottenheimer said. "They've thrown a lot of balls together, and you know it was really great to see Dak break the record at home to CeeDee. ... He and CeeDee have played a lot of football together, and it was really cool to see those two guys connect."
Lamb is having an ideal start to the season after dealing with multiple injuries last year that forced him to miss three games. He still ended up having an impressive year, finishing the season with 75 catches for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7