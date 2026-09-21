The Dallas Cowboys took down the Washington Commanders on Sunday for their first win of the regular season, as Dak Prescott set the franchise record for career touchdown passes en route to a 37-20 win.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb played a major part in Dallas' bounce-back win, as he finished with eight catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns after getting off to a hot start.

However, Lamb hardly had time to enjoy the team's first win of the season before he was met with a dreaded requirment from the NFL.

NFL Hits CeeDee Lamb With Random Drug Test

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to reports from Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com, it appears that Lamb was "summoned for a drug test" by the NFL after the game.

As he was walking to the locker room, Walker caught Lamb on video saying "drug test" out loud as he made his way through the doors.

It says a lot about how impactful Lamb was in Week 2 that the NFL immediately subjected him to a drug screening, though it's hardly the first time he's had to deal with this.

CeeDee Lamb had nearly 100 receiving yards in the first half, finished with two receiving TDs — including the record-setting TD toss from Dak Prescott.



… and Lamb is apparently being summoned for a drug test from the NFL. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/KZgtV7QNj9 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2026

CeeDee Lamb Has Been Randomly Drug Tested Before

After Dallas' memorable win over the Detroit Lions at the end of the 2023 season, Lamb was hit with a random drug test following a career performance.

Lamb finished that game with 13 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown, which was highlighted by a 92-yard touchdown on Dallas' second drive of the night.

Drug test aside, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer talked about the chemistry between Prescott and Lamb, which is what should really be making the headlines after the two of them connected for the record-setting touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"They spend a lot of time together, man," Schottenheimer said. "They've thrown a lot of balls together, and you know it was really great to see Dak break the record at home to CeeDee. ... He and CeeDee have played a lot of football together, and it was really cool to see those two guys connect."

Lamb is having an ideal start to the season after dealing with multiple injuries last year that forced him to miss three games. He still ended up having an impressive year, finishing the season with 75 catches for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns.

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