Top 3 Plays to Remember From Dallas Cowboys' Win Over Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys secured their first win of the season on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, taking down the Washington Commanders in a 37-20 finish.

It was a win the Cowboys desperately needed after a woeful Week 1 loss to the New York Giants. Headed to Brazil for Week 3's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens would have been hard to stomach if the Cowboys were boarding the plane with an 0-2 record.

The game featured some impressive and notable plays for the Cowboys on both sides of the ball, but here are the three that stood out.

Dak Prescott's Record-Breaking Touchdown

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) drops back to pass against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A little over 10 years after his NFL debut, Prescott set the new Cowboys franchise record with his 249th career touchdown pass, moving him past Tony Romo.

It's a moment that both he and Cowboys fans will remember forever. From a fourth-round pick buried on the depth chart as a rookie to becoming one of the best players in franchise history, Prescott's journey has been remarkable.

Fittingly, Prescott's record-setting touchdown came on a 24-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb. The two of them are in their seventh season as teammates.

that 4 ➡️ 88 connection for the TD 💥



📺: #WASvsDAL on FOX

📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/XM2vIx7C1d pic.twitter.com/Un8hBit6i0 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 20, 2026

Jaishawn Barham's Forced Fumble

Barham, who was seen puking on the field at one point, also went into the medical tent in the second half due to what Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was a stinger.

None of that stopped him from delivering one of the most impressive plays of the day against Washington, and one that the Dallas defense desperately needed in order to help build momentum moving forward.

In his first play back on the field after being in the medical tent, Barham forced a Washington fumble that set the Cowboys offense at the Commanders' 13-yard line. Dallas scored two players later, and the game had been flipped on its head in an instant.

Dak Prescott's Sideline Throw to CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) warms up before a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamb finished with eight catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Washington but arguably the most impressive play he was a part of helped seal the game in the fourth quarter.

On 2nd and 12 at their own 27-yard line, Prescott found Lamb down the right sideline for a huge 35-yard gain. It was by far Prescott's best pass of the day. Lamb hardly had to do anything expect put his hands up for the ball.

Washington was looking for one final push in the fourth quarter but that throw from Prescott helped close the door.

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