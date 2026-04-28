With the 2026 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the Dallas Cowboys will turn their attention to the rest of the offseason.

It won't be long before we get to see the Cowboys' rookies in action, as rookie minicamp is slated to take place in the next week or two. Then, the rest of the team (or most of it) will convene in Dallas for OTAs and the rest of the offseason program.

As we prepare for those next few events, we're taking a look back at what the Cowboys did in the draft and in free agency, and we detail exactly what's ahead for Dallas.

Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft picks

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 11: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 23: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Round 3, Pick 92: LB Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Round 4, Pick 112: OT Drew Shelton, Penn State

Round 4, Pick 114: CB Devin Moore, Florida

Round 4, Pick 137: DL LT Overton, Alabama

Round 7, Pick 218: WR Anthony Smith, East Carolina

Of this group, Downs, Lawrence and Barham figure to make the biggest Year 1 impact, and we'd rank how big of an impact they each will make in the order we have them listed here. Downs is locked into a significant role for sure.

Shelton and Overton have a decent chance to make an impact because they offer some versatility, with Overton being able to play inside and out and Shelton possibly factoring in at guard as well as tackle, as head coach Brian Schottenheimer suggested.

Even still, both players are going to have to jump veterans on the depth chart to put themselves in position to see the field for backup duty.

We believe DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel will man the outside, so Moore doesn't have a path to a starting job right away, barring an unforeseen turn of events during the offseason.

But, given what we know about both Revel and Bland, they could be derailed because of injury or ineffective play, which would open the door for Moore. That said, like Shelton and Overton, Moore has some depth chart climbing to do.

As for Smith, he's going to be fighting for a roster spot, but he does not have as steep a climb as most seventh-round picks because of Dallas' lackluster depth options at the position.

Cowboys' free-agent signings and trades

Former Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QB Sam Howell

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR Tyler Johnson

OL Matt Hennessy

DL Jonathan Bullard

DL Otito Ogbonnia

LB Dee Winters (trade)

LB Curtis Robinson

OLB Rashan Gary (trade)

OLB Tyrus Wheat

CB Cobie Durant

CB Derion Kendrick

S P.J. Locke

S Jalen Thompson

It wasn't exactly an electric free agency period for the Cowboys, but some solid additions are on this list and Dallas did pull off a few significant trades Gary and Winters, both of whom add at positions of need.

Locke and Thompson offer more competition at safety for Malik Hooker, and either one could operate in the slot. Durant is another player who offers slot competition as well as solid depth at corner.

The newest additions are Valdes-Scantling and Johnson, both of whom offer more competition at wide receiver, and Robinson brings another veteran presence to the linebackers room for competition.

Look for Bullard and Ogbonnia to compete for snaps on the interior.

What's next for Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The second wave of free agency kicks off after the draft and the Cowboys have already gotten started with the signings of MVS, Johnson and Robinson.

We wouldn't expect anything significant moving forward, either in free agency or the draft, and instead more moves like the ones Dallas made on Monday are much more likely.

When it comes to the offseason program, the Cowboys will soon hold their rookie minicamp, and then OTAs (organized team activities) will follow after that.

Here's a look at the full offseason program slate:

Rookie minicamp: May 1-4 or May 8-11

OTAs: June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

As far as training camp is concerned, players reported on July 21 last year, so expect a similar date in 2026.

From there, the preseason will begin in August and the regular season will start in September. We'll get exact dates and times for Cowboys games when the schedule is released around mid-May.