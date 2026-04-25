Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade & Instant Grade For Day 3

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2026 NFL Draft with a clear plan: improve on the defensive side of the ball and bring in talent that new defensive coordinator Christian Parker can plug into his system to make an immediate impact.

Through the first three rounds of the draft, the Cowboys have stuck to the plan and came away with a highly praised group of players. Now, as we prepare for Day 3, the team has four more picks to continue rebuilding and reloading the roster.

The Cowboys hold three fourth-round picks in Round 4, but do not have another selection until the final round barring another trade.

That means it is important for the Cowboys to maximize the value the opening round of Day 3, and we will be here to react and rate the moves as they play out throughout the day.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas put together an other impressive Day 2 on Friday night, so we will hope that the front office can keep the momentum rolling. Once Round 7 is in the books, teams can begin picking up the phone and signing undrafted free agents to finalize their rookie class.

A closer look at the Cowboys' haul on Day 3 of the 2026 draft can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Tracker & Day 3 Reaction

Fans cheer before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 11 (from Miami Dolphins): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 23 (from Philadelphia Eagles): Edge Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Round 3, Pick 92 (from San Francisco 49ers): Edge Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Round 4, Pick 112: Drew Shelton, OT Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After adding talent to the defense with the first three picks in the draft, Dallas needed to address the offensive line, which saw its depth take a hit during the offseason. Shelton is a seasoned player, who allowed just one sack and eight pressures on 342 pass blocks in 2025. Shelton has two seasons as a full-time starter and his athleticism allows him to get to the next level.

Grade: B-

Round 4, Pick 114 (from Atlanta Falcons via Eagles)

Round 4, Pick 137 (compensatory pick from Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 7, Pick 218 (from Titans)

Round 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft will officially get underway beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and the NFL Network. You can stream the final four rounds on ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, NFL+, and Fubo.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —