Concerning Jaydon Blue Note Highlights Importance Of Cowboys OTAs For RB

The Dallas Cowboys enter Phase 3 of the offseason program on Monday, June 1, with the start of organized team activities (OTAs) at The Star. It follows voluntary workouts and rookie minicamp, and signals a ramping up of preparation for the upcoming season.

OTAs will be crucial for several players on the Cowboys roster as the team looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 campaign, with positional battles littered throughout the depth chart.

For the players who will be fighting for their jobs, it's important to show improvement and erase concerns that may have plagued them a year ago, and one of the players who needs to step up is running back Jaydon Blue.

Blue, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, was inactive at the start of his rookie year and saw Malik Davis leapfrog him on the depth chart as the season went on. Todd Archer of ESPN highlighted why Blue struggled to see extended playing time.

Jaydon Blue Must Step Up

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

During his rookie season, Blue appeared in only five games, carrying the ball 38 times for 129 yards and a touchdown. Despite being touted as a versatile threat, Blue had just one catch for five yards.

According to Archer, it was maturity issues that held Blue back.

"His rookie season was essentially a wash because he was inactive for 12 games. There were questions of maturity and trust for last year's fifth-round pick, which is why Malik Davis got more work later in the season," Archer wrote.

"The Cowboys re-signed Javonte Williams to lead the backfield, but the No. 2 running back spot is open with Blue, Davis and Phil Mafah competing for time. Blue has speed to be a playmaker. Many coaches believe players make their biggest jump between their rookie and second seasons. The Cowboys hope that's the case for Blue."

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue rushes during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If Blue can not gain the trust of the coaching staff leading up to the season, he risks another wasted year. Malik Davis has shown plenty of promise and was thriving at the end of 2025, so not only could Blue lose his job, but he risks losing a roster spot.

It's going to be interesting to see how Blue develops entering his second year, and it's going to be crucial for the running back to take a major leap.

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