Cowboys 2027 Mock Draft Adds Dangerous National Champion WR

The Dallas Cowboys have some unnatural continuity this year with all 11 starters returning from 2025. In a league where change is constant, this gives them a huge advantage, especially considering how explosive they were on that side of the ball last year.

Entering the offseason, there was some uncertainty with Javonte Williams and George Pickens each hitting free agency. Dallas retained Williams with a three-year, $24 million deal which is a steal given his production during his first campaign with the Cowboys.

With Williams locked in, the attention turned to Pickens, who was hit with the franchise tag. Pickens elected not to hold out for a long-term deal but is determined to prove he deserves a massive contract. There's a small chance the Cowboys will be able to afford that, but in all likelihood, Pickens could be on the way out, especially if he plays as well as he did last year.

That expectation is shared by USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, who has the Cowboys targeting a deep threat wide receiver in Round 1 of his latest 2027 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 16: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker reacts after diving for the end zone against the Miami Hurricanes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the 16th overall pick, Middlehurst-Schwartz has the Cowboys landing Charlie Becker out of Indiana. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Becker was a dangerous deep threat, who averaged 20 yards per reception in 2025. Middlehurst-Schwartz says he could be an "enticing replacement" for Pickens, should he leave in free agency.

"Jerry Jones averted another offseason disaster with George Pickens shrugging off his franchise tag and lack of extension, but the detente might only be temporary. If the Cowboys balk at bringing Pickens back next offseason, finding a receiver to work alongside CeeDee Lamb will rocket to the top of their priorities," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote.

"A dangerous downfield weapon after averaging 20 yards per catch last season, Becker could be an enticing replacement option if he can continue expanding his comfort zone beyond contested-catch situations as he takes on a larger role in the Hoosiers offense."

Becker didn't play much as a freshman, but was a key piece of the Indiana offense as they won the national championship this past season. He recorded 34 receptions for 679 yards with four touchdown receptions. Assuming he takes another step forward in the Hoosiers' offense, Becker will be a first-round target.

He wouldn't outright replace Pickens, but would be a solid fall-back plan. Putting Becker on the same field as CeeDee Lamb and an ascending Ryan Flournoy would keep the passing game on track, even though it wouldn't cause defenses as many headaches as having Pickens does.

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