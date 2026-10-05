Cowboys 2027 Mock Draft Lands Elite Downfield WR to Replace George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys will have a tough decision to make this offseason with George Pickens. The team’s leader in receptions and receiving yardage in 2025 is currently playing on a one-year franchise tag, which pays him $27.3 million.

Pickens will be a free agent in 2027, and despite being overshadowed by CeeDee Lamb to start this season, he’s still done enough to warrant a massive contract. It was always questionable whether Dallas would be willing to pay that, considering Lamb is already making $34 million per season, but a move seems even less likely following their recent activity.

Ahead of Week 4, the Cowboys traded for cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who is also set for free agency. Jerry Jones has expressed a desire to extend Porter and that would make it more difficult to afford the luxury of a WR1A. That’s why NFL Draft On SI’s Justin Melo has Dallas bringing in a new wideout in his recent 2027 NFL Mock Draft.

Round 1, Pick 15: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Texas Longhorns WR Cam Coleman runs in to the end zone for a touchdown while defended by UTSA Roadrunners safety Elijah Newell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas will end up with the worse of the two selections between their own and the Green Bay Packers (which they secured in the Micah Parsons trade). The better of the two picks will go to the New York Jets as part of the Quinnen Williams trade. In this mock, that has the Jets picking at 12, and the Cowboys are on the board at No. 15, where they take Cam Coleman out of Texas.

Melo sees the need for a replacement for Pickens and says that Coleman is an “easy swap” thanks to his ability to stretch the field.

“Wide receiver George Pickens is in a contract year after the Cowboys wouldn't go beyond the franchise tag in negotiations. Texas' Cam Coleman is an easy swap, as his elite downfield ball skills would make him a like-for-like replacement,” Melo wrote.

The 6-foot-3, 204-pound Coleman began his collegiate career at Auburn, where he had 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. In four games with Texas, he has 12 receptions for 208 yards with four touchdowns. His average of 17.3 yards per reception is what stands out as a huge plus to have alongside Lamb.

Losing Pickens would be tough, but Dak Prescott could still make some magic happen with Lamb, Coleman, and Ryan Flournoy as his top three options.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —