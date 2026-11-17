Right now, wide receiver is a major strength for the Dallas Cowboys. They currently have CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy, who are all playing well.

That depth could look much different in 2027, however, with Pickens set for free agency. The explosive wideout has proven himself worthy of a massive contract and with Lamb already making north of $30 million per season, the Cowboys might not be willing to invest in Pickens long-term.

Dallas could also prioritize paying cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who is a free agent as well in 2027 and has been lights out when healthy. That's why NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo believes the Cowboys could be in the market for a wideout in Round 1 next year.

Round 1, Pick 21: (via Green Bay): Jackson Harris, WR, LSU

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris catches a pass during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his latest mock draft, Melo has the Cowboys on the clock at No. 21, which is a pick they received from the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons trade. With that selection, Melo has Dallas brining in Jackson Harris, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver who has had a long and interesting journey to get to where he is in his career.

"LSU wide receiver Jackson Harris is starting to see his story be well documented, with an impressive rise from Hawaii to Stanford and Baton Rouge. Harris has been unbelievable this season, and his two-touchdown performance against Texas further improved his pre-draft stock," Melo wrote. "With the Dallas Cowboys potentially heading for another standoff with George Pickens, this pick could end up making sense."

Harris was a top recruit coming out of Berkeley High and was poised to be a star in Stanford. He was a redshirt as a freshman and managed a total of six receptions in two years with Stanford.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Jackson Harris reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He knew he needed a fresh start, which led to a transfer to Hawaii, where Harris had a breakout campaign. Harris caught 49 passes for 963 yards with 12 touchdowns, leading to his transfer to LSU.

Now facing elite competition every week, Harris continues to shine. In 10 games, he has 864 yards and nine touchdowns on 55 receptions. He's inserted himself into the conversation as an early draft pick, and Melo believes he could be the answer if Pickens winds up leaving Dallas in the offseason.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —