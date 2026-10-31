Cowboys Activate Defensive Reinforcement Off IR Among 2 Roster Moves Before Week 8 Game

The Dallas Cowboys have made a few roster moves ahead of their Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team announced it has activated safety P.J. Locke off injured reserve, which gives Dallas' struggling defense a much-needed reinforcement for Sunday afternoon.

In addition to that move, the Cowboys have elevated tight end James Mitchell from the practice squad.

One of the team's offseason free-agent signings, Locke has not appeared in a game since Week 2 after suffering a foot injury in that contest that forced his placement on injured reserve.

Locke is one of two Cowboys safeties to land on injured reserve this season, along with Jalen Thompson, who has yet to be designated to return as he deals with a hamstring issue.

Thompson was placed on injured reserve after Week 3 and was initially expected to miss four to six weeks. He is now four weeks into that timeline, so he could be back in the next few.

With Locke back, he should slot into a starting role next to Malik Hooker, which will push Alijah Clark and Markquese Bell down on the depth chart. However, don't be surprised if Clark still sees a good amount of playing time, as he has shined for Dallas in the absences of Locke and Thompson.

Why Cowboys elevated Mitchell

Carolina Panthers tight end James Mitchell (85) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Th elevation of Mitchell comes amid uncertainty surrounding tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who popped up on the injury report this week with a groin issue.

Schoonmaker was added on Thursday and did not practice over the last two days of the week before drawing a questionable tag. Based on the elevation of Mitchell, it's a good bet that Schoonmaker won't suit up on Sunday.

A former fifth-round pick of the Detroit Lions, Mitchell was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad in early September after cutdown day. Assuming he plays on Sunday, this will be his first game action of 2026.

Mitchell has appeared in 35 games (one start) over four seasons in the NFL and has recorded 16 catches for 169 yards. His best year was his rookie season in 2022, when Mitchell reeled in 11 receptions for 113 yards.

Mitchell hasn't proven to be a reliable blocker during his four-year career, but he does have the ability to make a dent in the passing game if called upon.

We'll know for sure if Schoonmaker or Mitchell will be active when the Cowboys drop their inactives at around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday morning.

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