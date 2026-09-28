Jalen Thompson Injury Update, Return Timeline Likely Leads To IR Stint

The Dallas Cowboys' defensive backfield just can't catch a break. During Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, the Cowboys saw another member of the secondary go down with an injury.

Cowboys starting safety Jalen Thompson, who was one of the team's prized free-agent signings, suffered a hamstring injury that forced him out of Sunday's game early, and he was unable to put much weight on his leg while making his way to the locker room.

On Monday, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones shared an update on Thompson, revealing the severity of his injury and a timeline for his return.

Unfortunately for the already thin defensive backfield, a stint on injured reserve seems likely for Thompson after Jones' comments during his weekly appearance on105.3 The Fan.

Jalen Thompson Likely Headed For IR

Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without saying the exact nature of Thompson's injury, Jones acknowledged that Thompson will likely miss four to six weeks with his hamstring injury.

Fellow safety P.J. Locke is already on injured reserve with a torn plantar fascia in his right foot, so the secondary will be incredibly thin for the team's Week 4 showdown with the Houston Texans.

“That safety spot, we’ll definitely be looking to see how we can shore that up," Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "Good news is that we have the depth.”

If there is any silver lining for the Cowboys, it's that Jones is "hopeful" that starting safety Malik Hooker can return to the field in Houston. Hooker initially avoided the IR designation because the team was hopeful he would be able to return sooner rather than later.

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hooker suffered a fractured bone in his forearm/wrist area during the season-opening loss, which required surgery. He has missed the past two games, as expected with his initial return timeline, and he could be set to return on Sunday afternoon.

The veteran safety has not yet returned to practice, so we will have to see whether he returns to the practice field early this week as the team ramps up its preparations for Houston, or whether he starts in the rehab group alongside head trainer Britt Brown.

Whichever way it goes, let's stay optimistic that Hooker will be able to return to the lineup and avoid a situation where Dallas is down both of its starters against C.J. Stroud and company.

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