Cowboys Have Clear Free-Agent Solution to Fix Admitted Communication Problem

The Dallas Cowboys have an issue with communication.

We all saw it on Sunday night against the New York Giants, and everyone from owner Jerry Jones, to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, to the players on the team saw it, too.

The first step to fixing a problem is admitting you have one, and the Cowboys have taken that first step.

"It was surprising to us that we didn’t communicate well," Schotty said on Wednesday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. "We were disappointed. We’re gonna communicate better this week. Did I see it coming? Absolutely not."

"Communicate better," Jones said when asked what the defense needs to improve on in Week 2.

“Communication is two-way right. It’s giving and receiving. That’s just something we’ve got to tighten up," edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku said, per Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys.

Schottenheimer went out of his way to make it clear he doesn't only blame the linebacker position, where the green dot resides with DeMarvion Overshown. Jones, on the other hand, wasn't as diplomatic.

"I'm not going to put it on one position. That's not fair. The ball gets thrown outside to (Singletary) outside and there's not a linebacker or somebody there and everyone assumes it's the linebackers. It's not just the linebackers. So let me be very clear about that," Schottenheimer said, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

"The (linebackers) have to fill their assigned areas on the defense," Jones said.

What's more concerning about the linebacker spot right now is the Cowboys won't have their green dot and starter, Overshown, for at least one game, and quite possibly two, as he's dealing with a strained hamstring.

That is likely going to leave the green dot in the hands (or on the helmet, whatever) of rookie Jaishawn Barham, which could only make the issues worse given the rookie's lack of experience overall.

So, the Cowboys know they have a problem, but what are they going to do about it?

Well, they can sit around and hope it gets better, or they could explore a very good option Dallas to fix it in free agency.

We vote for the latter approach.

What's the fix?

Bobby Wagner in attendance during the game between the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the offseason (and even after Week 1), we wrote tirelessly about the Cowboys shoring up the linebacker position by signing Bobby Wagner. You're seeing first hand why that was the case.

Not only does Wagner still bring top-notch play to the field with him, he also has a wealth of experience with the green dot and calling the shots on defense.

Having someone like that roaming the middle of the field would be a massive boost to Dallas' defense, and in more ways than one.

Wagner turned 36 in June, but there hasn't been any indication he's on the decline. In 2025, Wagner was still elite against the run and as a pass-rusher (fifth and second in Pro Football Focus run defense and pass-rush grades), and his overall PFF grade (78.7) ranked top 10.

Wagner would provide an immediate upgrade over Dee Winters — who struggled in Week 1 — in terms of pure skill, and he would be a better option for the green dot than Overshown, who had never taken on that responsibility before this season.

There is just too much riding on 2026 to continue to leave things up to chance. Signing Wagner is the best shot Dallas has right now of fixing the communication issues and the sooner the Cowboys bring Wagner in, the sooner he can help them.

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