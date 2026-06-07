4 Dallas Cowboys To Keep An Eye On During Week 2 of OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys are getting back together for their second week of OTAs, which will kick off on Monday June 8 and run through Thursday June 11.

This is the final run of their voluntary workouts as mandatory camps will begin on June 16. While these workouts aren't overly intense, there's still a lot that can be learned, especially for a Cowboys team that's making changes throughout their defense.

It's not all about the defense, however, as the Cowboys have several depth positions up for grabs as well. That being said, here's a look at four players to keep an eye on during OTAs Week 2.

Jaishawn Barham, LB

Dallas Cowboys LB Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Rookie third-round pick Jaishawn Barham joins the Cowboys with an impressive skill set. He played off-ball linebacker for Michigan and was also an effective edge rusher. With the Cowboys, he's expected to play inside linebacker and he is already putting veterans on notice by saying he's trying to take someone's job.

With DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters at linebacker, Barham isn't expected to start as a rookie, but he can earn a key role by showing he has an understanding of the defensive scheme. Barham will truly shine when he can be physical, which won't happen during OTAs, but he can still impress the coaches during the week.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR

Seattle Seahawks WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling grabs a pass while being covered by Packers CB Damarion Williams. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver is a loaded position for the Cowboys with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy locking up the top spots. They also have KaVontae Turpin, their fourth receiver who is also their primary returner.

That didn't stop veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling from turning heads during OTAs. With George Pickens not at the voluntary workouts, Valdes-Scantling found himself working with the first team. It still won't be easy for him to make the final roster, but it's worth keeping an eye on him to see if he can continue to make waves.

Jaydon Blue, RB

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One of the standouts during the first week was second-year running back Jaydon Blue. The Texas product struggled to see the field as a rookie, but had a strong showing in the Week 18 finale. He was also able to turn heads during OTAs, especially as a pass-catcher.

Dallas didn't add anyone in the draft or free agency to back up Javonte Williams, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer challenging players like Blue, Phil Mafah, and Malik Davis to step up. Now it's up to Blue to keep them from feeling as though they need to find outside help.

Shavon Revel Jr., CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Another player who stood out during the first week of OTAs was Shavon Revel Jr., who was able to shed the knee brace he wore during his rookie season. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker made it clear that he's a fan of Revel's and he looked far more confident in his knee this past week, leading to improved play.

Revel will have to fight off free agent addition Cobie Durant, who also played well during OTAs, but he's off to a strong start. To keep Durant at bay, Revel needs to show this week that he can continue to stack good performances.

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