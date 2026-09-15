Cowboys Cut Ties With Running Back to Make Room For Tyler Goodson Signing

It was reported early on Tuesday morning that the Dallas Cowboys were signing running back Tyler Goodson to the 53-man roster off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad.

We knew the Cowboys needed to make a corresponding move to open up a spot, but because the Goodson signing hadn't been made official by the team yet, we didn't know what that corresponding move was going to be.

Now we know.

The Cowboys announced in the afternoon that they have waived veteran running back Israel Abanikanda off the 53-man roster, which allowed Goodson to be added.

Abanikanda first signed with the Cowboys last November, when he was inked to a practice squad deal. Dallas brought him back on a futures deal in January.

The former fifth-round pick actually had a strong training camp and preseason with Dallas but ultimately failed to make the 53-man roster and was cut along with Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. Abanikanda was then brought back on the practice squad.

The Cowboys don't currently have a running back on their practice squad, so don't be surprised if Abanikanda's returns. In fact, we expect exactly that to happen.

Why Cowboys opted for Goodson over Abanikanda

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson (25) runs for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys likely opted for Goodson over Abanikanda for a few reasons.

For starters, Goodson brings more NFL experience with him after having played in 33 career games as compared to Abanikanda's six. Then, there's the special teams aspect.

A No. 3 running back needs to be able to play on special teams and Goodson has much more experience in that area with 306 special teams snaps over his career. He also offers return experience.

Meanwhile, Abanikanda has just five career special teams snaps, so he doesn't offer that kind of value.

Tyler Goodson's role

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson (25) runs for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we said, Goodson will be the No. 3 back behind Javonte Williams and Emari Demercado and he may even get some looks as a returner. That said, he may not even be active on gamedays after Dallas only carried two backs into the Week 1 contest against the New York Giants.

When active, Goodson will be a special teams contributor, but he will only see snaps on offense if one of Williams or Demercado gets hurt.

Goodson doesn't run with much power, but he is fairly elusive and has 4.42 speed. He can hold his own as a pass-catcher but isn't very reliable as a blocker.

Goodson will join the Cowboys for their first practice of the week on Wednesday and will try to get acclimated as quickly as possible in order to potentially help Dallas in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

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