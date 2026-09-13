Newly Signed RB, Exciting Rookie Among Cowboys Week 1 Inactives vs. Giants

The NFL season is here, and the Dallas Cowboys are set to cap off an exciting slate of action during the first Sunday of the regular season. Dallas will be on the road for their opener in an NFC East matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

We learned before the game that Dallas wasn't going to take advantage of a rule that allows them to elevate two players from the practice squad to the active roster. That means they would have their normal 53 players ready for the weekend. With the NFL allowing just 48 players to dress, that means the Cowboys would end up with five inactive players in the opener.

Roughly 90 minutes prior to kickoff, the Cowboys announced which players would sit out. Surprisingly, one of the names that will be sidelined is running back Israel Abanikanda, who was signed from the practice squad on Saturday. He will be joined by exciting rookie Camden Brown, who was a preseason star. That said, here's a look at the full list of inactive players for the Cowboys as well as the Giants.

Dallas Cowboys inactive players in Week 1

Dallas Cowboys running back Israel Abanikanda runs during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Israel Abanikanda, RB

Camden Brown, WR

Ajani Cornelius, OL

Tyrus Wheat, OLB

Caelen Carson, CB

Abanikanda being signed to the 53-man roster right before the game made it seem likely that he could make his first appearance in a regular-season game since his rookie campaign in 2023, which was with the New York Jets. With him out, Emari Demercado will be the RB2 behind Javonte Williams, who we recently wrote about having a solid matchup in this one. Fullback Hunter Luepke will be there as a third option.

Undrafted rookie Camden Brown was explosive during the preseason, but will have to wait to make his debut. The Cowboys will go with Jonathan Mingo as the fifth option, even though Brown has been trying to prove himself as a special teams option during practice.

New York Giants inactive players in Week 1

New York Giants running back Najee Harris carries the ball against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Najee Harris, RB

Dalen Cambre, WR

Thomas Fidone II, TE

J.C. Davis, OL

Bobby Jamison-Travis, DT

Nic Jones, CB

Jason Pinnock, S

Before the game, Brian Baldinger said the Giants can dominate both lines of scrimmage and added that Najee Harris would be a problem. Perhaps the line of scrimmage will be an issue, but Harris won't have a strong game since he's going to be out. He's the biggest name set to miss action for the Giants.

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