Cowboys’ Biggest Draft Needs And Most Likely Picks in Rounds 2 & 3

The first night of the 2026 NFL draft couldn't have gone better for the Dallas Cowboys.

They were able to land two of their top prospects by taking Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 and then landed UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence at No. 23. While they surrendered two fifth round picks to move up for Downs, they were able to bring in two fourth-rounders to drop back for Lawrence.

Entering the second night of the draft, the Cowboys still have some pressing needs that should be addressed. They might not be able to fill them all with just one selection on Friday, but let's take a look at what positions should be atop their list.

Biggest remaining needs

Linebacker Cornerback Offensive Tackle Running Back

Linebacker remains the biggest need after Day 1, with Dallas currently employing just three players at inside linebacker. They didn't reach to fill this need in Round 1, which is a win, but they still have to find someone who can play this season.

Cornerback also remains a concern, although Downs will help since he's capable in the slot. At offensive tackle, Terence Steele and Tyler Guyton both need to be pushed. Javonte Williams is a stud at running back, but the depth is questionable behind him and a backup should be on the radar.

Players worth trading up for in Round 2

Indiana Hoosiers CB D'Angelo Ponds against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Anthony Hill, LB, Texas

The Cowboys don't have a pick in Round 2, but if they wanted to get aggressive and move up, they have the ammunition to do so. The top player worth moving up for is Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. A turnover machine who would be a day one starter, Rodriguez should hear his name called early, so Dallas might not be willing to give up the capital.

D'Angelo Ponds is an undersized but feisty cornerback who should be on the radar, especially if he starts to slide toward the end of Round 2. Anthony Hill is someone the Cowboys showed a lot of interest in during the pre-draft process, and could be a name to watch if they want to get aggressive.

Most likely picks for Dallas Cowboys in Round 3

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr reacts after a defensive play against the Colorado Buffaloes. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys stay put and select at pick No. 92, they could still find quality players, even if they're not immediate starters. Here's a look at the three names most likely to be called on Friday in this scenario:

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

Malik Muhammad and Kaleb Elarms-Orr were both Dallas day visits and could develop into quality starters. Elarms-Orr is a hard hitter who could contribute on special teams right away while he hones his skills.

Muhammad is a highly-competitive cornerback who can play on the boundary. Adding him would give Dallas some much-needed depth at a position that was a weakness in 2025. Keyshaun Elliott from ASU is the player that The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner selected for Dallas in his Day 2 mock draft.

Elliott's coverage grade from PFF was just 47.9, which is concerning, but his run defense was solid at 79.3 and he can bring the heat as a pass rusher, evidenced by his seven sacks in 2025.

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