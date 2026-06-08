4 Most Underappreciated Additions Cowboys Made This Offseason

Change was the theme this offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, who completely revamped their defensive coaching staff and roster.

Christian Parker takes over as the new defensive coordinator and the Cowboys have given him multiple new starters. The biggest names added include veteran outside linebacker Rashan Gary, rookie outside linebacker Malachi Lawrence, and safety Caleb Downs.

There were plenty of other moves made by the Cowboys, which have been largely overlooked. Here are four such underappreciated additions Dallas made this offseason.

Jonathan Bullard, DE

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard against the Los Angeles Rams. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Christian Parker has made it clear that he wants his defense to be multiple, he does have some foundation in the 3-4. That's why they traded away Osa Odighizuwa and added bigger defensive linemen, including defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard.

A 10-year vet, Bullard is a 6-foot-3, 290-pounder who excels in run defense. In 2025, he played in 15 games with six starts for the New Orleans Saints, and was 29th highest-ranked run defender among defensive linemen according to PFF, earning a 63.9 grade. He isn't likely to do much on third downs and won't get much attention since he's not an elite pass rusher, but he's going to be vital in shutting down the run on early downs.

P.J. Locke, S

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke smiles during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Parker previously spent three years as the defensive backs coach with the Denver Broncos, where he worked with former Texas safety P.J. Locke. Capable of playing safety as well as nickel corner, Locke developed into a starter by his third season working with Parker.

That was in 2023, when he had 53 tackles, five pass defenses, and one interception. He was also effective on the blitz, picking up three sacks. In Dallas, he will rotate in at safety allowing Caleb Downs to spend his time manning the slot, where he's most needed.

Cobie Durant, CB

Los Angeles Rams CB Cobie Durant acknowledges the crowd after intercepting a pass thrown by Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dallas had the worst pass defense in the NFL, surrendering 4,276 yards through the air. That's why they signed Jalen Thompson and selected Caleb Downs in the first round. There was another move they made that hasn't been appreciated as much as it should, the addition of Cobie Durant, which Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis called the team's most underappreciated move of the offseason.

A fourth-round pick out of South Carolina State in 2022, Durant is undersized but has always been a reliable option for the Rams. This past season, he had three interceptions during the regular season and then added three more in the playoffs. Despite all of his success in 2025, he wasn't highly sought after in free agency, but could be a huge weapon for the Cowboys' secondary.

Dee Winters, LB

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During the 2026 NFL draft, the Cowboys managed to add a starting-caliber linebacker by sending a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers. Dee Winters, a sixth-round pick out of TCU in 2023, became a starter in 2025 and recorded a career-high 101 tackles, five pass defenses, and one interception.

Even with Winters on board, the linebacker position is seen as the biggest weakness in Dallas. His addition, however, gives them someone who excels in coverage, earning a 62.0 from PFF which was the 29th highest at the position. He might not be the flashiest player, but he's a massive upgrade over the linebackers they leaned on last season, and could be one of their top additions of the offseason.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —