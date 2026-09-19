Cowboys Make 2 Practice Squad Elevations For Week 2 With DeMarvion Overshown Out

With the Dallas Cowboys dealing with an injury at the linebacker position with DeMarvion Overshown, the team is elevating two players from the practice squad for Week 2.

Ahead of the Sunday game against the Washington Commanders, both linebackers Justin Barron and Curtis Robinson have been elevated from the practice squad, the team announced.

Of course, we know Overshown is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in the second half of the Week 1 loss to the New York Giants that forced his early exit.

Overshown is slated to miss one or two games with the strained hamstring, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.

"LB DeMarvion Overshown has a strained hamstring. Should be one-to-two weeks for recovery time, nothing long-term," Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com relayed from Schotty's presser earlier this week.

Why two linebackers?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Curtis Robinson (42) against the Los Angeles Rams during a joint practice at the Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is a bit odd the Cowboys are elevating two linebackers, as the team only carried four players at the position into last week's game.

Perhaps only one will be active on gameday, or maybe Dallas wants the extra body and/or more options for special teams.

Robinson and Barron were both on the team's offseason roster before failing to make it past final cuts. Barron in particular was one of the team's standouts in camp and during the preseason, and so much so it was believed he could earn a roster spot.

Robinson is the far more experienced player, so he has a better shot to see snaps on defense, but it's possible Barron gets the nod if there are defensive snaps to be had after his impressive showing during the offseason.

How Cowboys will replace DeMarvion Overshown

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaishawn Barham will get the nod in place of Overshown, and he will wear the green dot while starting next to Dee Winters, Schottenheimer told reporters during the week.

“He’s got great command of what we’re doing," Schotty said of Barham.

It's a big responsibility for the rookie, but it's one he has taken on before, both in the preseason and in place of Overshown after he exited last week's game.

All eyes will be on Barham in that role, as the Cowboys had major communication issues last week, something the team talked about plenty in the wake of the loss to the Giants.

"It was surprising to us that we didn’t communicate well," Schotty said on Wednesday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. "We were disappointed. We’re gonna communicate better this week. Did I see it coming? Absolutely not."

"Communicate better," owner Jerry Jones said when asked what the defense needs to improve on for this week.

If Barham can shine for Dallas on Sunday, he could garner himself a starting role moving forward. If that happens, Winters would be the odd man out once Overshown returns.

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