LT Overton is the Dallas Cowboys Rookie Everyone is Sleeping on

The Dallas Cowboys have been given plenty of praise for their work in the 2026 NFL draft. Not only did they fill one of their greatest needs by trading up for defensive back Caleb Downs, but they also added two extra picks in Round 4, which more than made up for their move up.

Even with their trade back with their second pick in Round 1, the Cowboys added Malachi Lawrence, who could develop into a starter on the edge. They were also praised for landing Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham in the third round and Florida cornerback Devin Moore in the fourth.

Both players could be difference-makers, although Moore needs to prove he can stay healthy. If he does, he’s been called one of the potential steals in this class. There’s even been some applause for Penn State offensive tackle Drew Shelton, who has the tools to be a decent player if he gets the right coaching.

All of the love for those picks is understandable, but everyone continues to sleep on their last of three picks in Round 4, LT Overton.

Why we shouldn’t sleep on LT Overton

Dallas Cowboys defensive end LT Overton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

This offseason, the Cowboys decided to make a big change with their defense. By hiring Christian Parker, they knew they were going to need to revamp their defensive line.

Parker, who hails from the Vic Fangio tree, has every intention of using multiple fronts. Still, his overall scheme leans on 3-4 principles, which relies on much bigger defensive linemen. That’s why they traded Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers and why they signed Jonathan Bullard to play defensive end and Otito Ogbonnia to play the nose tackle.

While players such as Bullard will help fill out their roster, he’s just a stopgap at 32 years old. The long-term answer at the 5-tech, however, could be Overton.

During his time at Alabama, Overton primarily played the 5-tech, which is typically the defensive end in a 3-4 who lines up on the outside shoulder of the opposing team’s offensive tackle. Their primary role is to clog lanes and shut down the run. While they can occasionally get after the quarterback, these players tend to do the dirty work while the outside linebackers get the glory.

It can be a thankless job, but it’s essential and Overton does this job incredibly well. It also doesn’t always translate to incredible stats, with Overton recording 42 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks in 2025. He was a consistent player across the board as well, earning a 63.8 overall from PFF with a 64.5 in run defense and a 64.8 in pass rushing.

What will be LT Overton’s role as a rookie

Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overton isn’t going to be asked to do a lot as a rookie, as long as Bullard is capable of starting. That said, he’s going to get plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent.

Don’t be surprised to see him getting snaps in the 3-4 alignment, while also moving inside in nickel packages as well. His numbers won’t be eye-popping, but by year two, he could become a fixture on the line and a key piece of Christian Parker’s rebuilt defense.

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