Cowboys Had Reported Interest in Adding QB Brendan Sorsby to Roster

The Dallas Cowboys are about to begin training camp in Oxnard ahead of what's expected to be an exciting 2026 season.

Dallas headed into camp with a new face behind Dak Prescott, as Sam Howell signed with the Cowboys after multiple stops in the NFC East. He will now look to compete for the backup job behind Dak Prescott with Joe Milton III.

However, the team's quarterback room could be looking much different headed into training camp had things fallen Dallas' way in an attempt to land former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

The Cowboys reportedly had "high interest" in adding Sorsby to the 2026 roster, per reports from ESPN's Todd Archer, though the NFL's decision to not hold a supplemental draft this year ended those chances.

Sorsby's controversial NCAA gambling scandal this past spring, which led to him parting ways with Texas Tech before ever playing a snap for the team, was clearly not preventing the Cowboys from showing interest in him despite some of the negative attention it might have brought to the team.

Brendan Sorsby Was in Cowboys' Plans to Find Dak Prescott's Successor

Brendan Sorsby looks to throw during the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Per Archer's report, Sorsby could have been a low-risk addition to the roster as the Cowboys prepare to find Prescott's eventual successor at quarterback. Set to turn 33 on Wednesday when Dallas begins training camp, Prescott is still playing at an elite level but declines in the NFL can often happen fast, and the team needs to be prepared for any outcome.

Despite having 35 games of collegiate experience to his name, it's unlikely that Sorsby will end up as Dallas' franchise quarterback down the line if the team ever revisits the possibility of adding him, but it's clear the Cowboys like his ability if they were willing to throw him into the mix.

"Prescott is signed through 2028, so an attempt to potentially find his successor at what could have been a lower-than-expected price would have made sense even if it drew added attention to the Cowboys' quarterback room," Archer wrote.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby looks on during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sorsby is no doubt a talented quarterback, but the Cowboys would likely be better off finding their future franchise quarterback elsewhere.

Prescott, of course, can't play forever, but there's no reason why he can't continue to play at an elite level for the remainder of his contract before the team revisits the best plan forward.

For the Cowboys' sake, they'll be hoping that Milton takes a major step forward in order to make the decision easier for them. But only time will tell.

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