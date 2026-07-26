Dallas Cowboys Cut Backup QB in Latest 53-Roster Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys are set to begin training camp in Oxnard on Wednesday ahead of what's expected to be an exciting 2026 season.

The first day of training camp just so happens to be Dak Prescott's 33rd birthday, which serves as a stark reminder that the Cowboys' franchise quarterback likely only has a few more strong years left in him.

It will only be a matter of time until Dallas begins the process of potentially finding a new starting quarterback in the post-Prescott era. Whether that ends up being through the draft or free agency a year or two from now remains to be seen.

But according to a recent 53-man roster projection from ESPN, it's clear that the Cowboys don't think the future answer at quarterback is currently on the roster.

Could Cowboys Cut Joe Milton III?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) reacts during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's 53-man roster projection has Dallas parting ways with quarterback Joe Milton III during final cuts before bringing him back to the practice squad.

Should this happen, this means that new Cowboys quarterback Sam Howell would be the new backup to Prescott this season after signing with the team in free agency earlier this offseason. Dallas wouldn't have brought him in if the front office had 100 percent confidence in Milton moving forward.

"Milton is still young enough to see how he develops and could be a practice squad guy. Howell has more experience and command," ESPN's Todd Archer wrote.

When the Cowboys acquired Milton in a trade with the New England Patriots last offseason, fans in Dallas thought that the team had found its potential future answer at quarterback for whenever Prescott calls it quits.

However, Milton, who was the backup for all of last season, often struggled with simple reads and command of the offense whenever he saw action in both preseason and regular season. He's got a big arm and some intriguing upside but remains far too raw of a prospect at this point in time.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III looks to throw during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howell has much more experience and has been with multiple teams for a reason. There's certainly a solid chance that he wins the backup job during training camp.

This isn't to say that Milton can't eventually grow into a starting-caliber quarterback. Cowboys fans saw a young Prescott step into the fold as a rookie in 2016 before developing into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

But of course, Prescott is a unique case, and it's not fair to put that kind of expectation on Milton as things stand.

Last season, Milton appeared in four games while going 15 of 24 passing for 183 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions along with five carries for 50 yards.

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