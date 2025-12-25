Cowboy Roundup: Key Christmas storylines vs Commanders, Let Shemar James cook

Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation, and Merry Christmas! As we sit back and enjoy the holiday, America's Team will be back on our screens for a marquee game, even without a hope of reaching the NFL Playoffs.

That Christmas miracle may not have played out as we had hoped, but there is still a lot to learn about the team over the final two weeks of the season.

From identifying young players with promise who will see increased roles moving forward to watching the end of the Matt Eberflus era, Cowboys fans and the front office will be evaluating the roster and what the future could hold.

Luckily, the Cowboys also play the Washington Commanders and third-string quarterback Josh Johnson in the Christmas matinee, so it will hopefully set the tone for what can be an enjoyable rest of the holiday.

While we sit back and wait to see what Christmas joy today brings, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across the web.

Indulge, and enjoy the holiday, everyone!

Must-know Christmas storylines vs Commanders

NFL.com takes a look at two must-know storylines for the Cowboys-Commanders Christmas game, including how the Dallas offense could feast against its NFC East foe.

"The Cowboys offense is coming off its most disappointing performance in recent games, with only 17 points (tied for its second-fewest of the season) and 334 yards (its fewest since the bye) in a loss to the Chargers. But this offense had been rolling prior to that, and the Commanders defense has been up against it most of the season.... It also could be a big day for the run game against a Commanders defense that has allowed 997 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in the past six outings. Javonte Williams, who had 116 yards and a TD last time against Washington, hopes to build on his career-best season, but Malik Davis also has received some chances recently."

Let Shemar James cook

Despite impressing when he was on the field earlier in the season, rookie linebacker Shemar James has not been in the starting lineup. That's a mistake, especially considering the team's need to figure out the linebacker position moving forward. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at why James needs to start the final two weeks.

"Shemar James was the second rookie the Cowboys selected in the fifth round back in April. He’s outplaying Kenneth Murray, who has started all but one of the Cowboys’ 15 games this year. One could even argue that James looks a little better than Logan Wilson as well. In Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, James had the most defensive snaps (50) out of all the linebackers.

"Especially with DeMarvion Overshown likely to sit out with a concussion on a short week, it might be time to let James start and get the lion’s share of snaps at linebacker. It’s time for the Cowboys to look ahead to 2026 and see who they have that they should keep. And see who needs to be playing somewhere else next September."

Let the man cook.

