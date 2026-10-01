Cowboys' Joey Porter Jr. Opens Up About Frustration With Steelers, Status For Week 4

Before he was acquired in a trade by the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday night, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was locked in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Porter is in the final year of his contract and was obviously looking for a contract extension from the team that drafted him with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In his first media availability since the trade, Porter said he felt both disrespected and undervalued during negotiations.

“Definitely. It was a hard process," Porter said when asked if he felt disrespected, per Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. "A lot of ups and downs. Definitely felt disrespected. Definitely felt undervalued. But that’s old news now.”

But Porter says he is moving on and is excited to be with the Cowboys.

“I already accepted everything that came with it and that it’s a business at the end of the day," Porter said, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"I was willing to take that step, and I’m glad I landed here.”

Joey Porter Jr. betting on himself

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches warm-ups for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While a new contract was obviously a point of contention for the veteran cornerback in Pittsburgh, that is not the case in Dallas, with Porter saying he's willing to bet on himself.

"Bet on myself. You got to always have that at the end of the day, and that’s what I’m doing," Porter said, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Porter also said he's excited to be in Dallas and is open to the idea of finishing his career there if the opportunity presents itself.



“Man, I was excited. I'm not even gonna lie. I was actually at the movies when I got the call, so I had to leave the movies and went home, but, I am blessed. I am excited," Porter said. "I called my people and they were excited with me — new chapter, new beginnings, and I'm ready."

“I’m down with it if they are. I want to finish my career here," he added.

Will Joey Porter Jr. play in Week 4?

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) laughs on the sideline while watching a practice session at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter has been listed with a back injury since the offseason and has not taken part in a game this season. However, the belief is Porter was really holding out and wasn't really injured.

Well, that belief was only reinforced on Thursday, when Porter was taking part in the Cowboys' practice.

Porter chuckled when asked how his back is feeling, and he said he's ready to go if the Cowboys want him to play this week, according to Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com.

It'll be a quick turnaround for Porter if he does play, as he'll have just days to pick up an entirely new defense. But Porter is clearly ready for it.

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