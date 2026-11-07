Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo Trade Lands Among NFL's Worst Deadline Mistakes

As the 2026 NFL trade deadline approaches, fans are anxiously awaiting the news that their favorite team made a huge move to improve their chances of making a postseason run. While some of the moves made at the deadline do allow a team to take a huge step forward, there are also plenty of trades that don't work out.

That was the case for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 when they sent a fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-round pick. At the time, Jerry Jones praised himself for the move, saying they had their eyes on Mingo in the draft the previous year, and he felt they landed someone who could develop into a potential starter opposite CeeDee Lamb.

That hasn't happened as Mingo has just nine receptions for 101 yards in 22 games for the Cowboys. His lack of production, as well as the fact that there were better options available, led Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report to name the Mingo trade among the worst 10 deadline trades over the past decade.

"The amazing part of the Dallas Cowboys' acquisition of Jonathan Mingo is how little they've received in return even though he's still on the team. To make matters worse, the Kansas City Chiefs flipped a lower draft pick to acquire DeAndre Hopkins prior to the same trade deadline," Sobleski wrote.

Cowboys refuse to give up on Jonathan Mingo

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo celebrates after he catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's shocking to realize that Mingo is still on the Cowboys' roster. As Sobleski stated, he hasn't been a "friendly" target for Dak Prescott. Mingo has caught just 31 percent of the passes thrown his way, and while he has had some great moments in the preseason and training camp, he hasn't found success on the field.

Dallas has tried multiple ways to get Mingo involved, even using him as a return man this season. With KaVontae Turpin banged up, Mingo has seen time as a punt returner as well as on kickoffs. He has 47 yards on seven punt returns and 69 yards on three kick returns.

Even with that usage, it's hard to justify his spot on the roster. It's even more difficult to defend the trade. And while hindsight is 20/20, this is a move that was ridiculed from the moment it was announced. Perhaps that's why Jerry Jones won't move on, since he may be desperate to prove his investment was worth it.

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