Dallas Cowboys' NFL Trade Deadline Strategy Suggests Major Activity

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Dallas Cowboys have once again been linked to a handful of high-profile players with less than two weeks left to make a move.

Dallas is expected to be in the market for an impact defensive player, with a strong focus on available talent to help the pass rush.

One common name linked to the Cowboys has been Arizona Cardinals star Josh Sweat, who the team will get a good look at this weekend when they welcome the Cardinals to AT&T Stadium, while there is still a pipe dream surrounding Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby.

With Jerry Jones at the helm, you can never rule out anything in Dallas, but there is growing momentum that a deal will get done. Most recently, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report shared his predictions for every team's strategy at the trade deadline, with the Cowboys checking in as "heavy buyers" entering Week 8.

Dallas Cowboys Predicted To Be 'Heavy Buyers' at NFL Trade Deadline

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star. | USA TODAY Sports

Because Dallas has an opportunity to run away with the wide open NFC East, it would make sense for the Cowboys to get active if they can string together some wins over the next two weeks.

"The Cowboys are still favored to win the NFC East in what may be a make-or-break season for the head coach and the quarterback," Gagnon writes. "In order to finally make waves in January, they likely need another high-impact defender. They have some cap space to work with, too."

If that's the path the Cowboys decide to go, there's going to be plenty of excitement within the fan base, especially if Sweat or Crosby is one of the players the team lands. Dallas' defense is starting to get healthy after a brutal string of injuries at the start of the year, so adding in one elite pass rusher while the rest of the unit takes shape could be exactly what the team needs in order to get over the hump.

We'll get our next look at the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon as they look to beat the Cardinals at AT&T Stadium for the first time in their last 10 outings, which would put the Cowboys in position to make a deadline splash with consecutive wins under their belt for the first time this season.

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