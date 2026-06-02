Former Cowboys Safety Warns Against Dallas Giving Caleb Downs Key Role

The Dallas Cowboys have to figure out who will wear the green dot in 2026 and the belief is that rookie defensive back Caleb Downs could be a candidate.

Granted, there is zero evidence that's the case, but it's logical to at least think it's possible after head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team would give several players a look for the role.

"The biggest thing I would say about that is we're going to train so many people in the green dot that we're going to find out who's comfortable doing it," Schottenheimer said.

"It might be [DeMarvion Overshown], it might be Jalen Thompson, it might be Dee Winters, it might be whoever," he added. "At the end of the day, communication comes down to not just the green dot, but the entire defense. If we were playing a game this week, I could not tell you who is going to be the green dot, but we're not playing a game for a while, so we've got time."

Downs possesses a high enough football IQ for the job, and he should be spending enough time near the line of scrimmage as a box safety and nickel cornerback that he'll be in the right spot to carry out the role.

Brian Schottenheimer says that the #Cowboys' green dot will likely be a linebacker, but the nickel player (presumably some of which will be played by Caleb Downs) will still be making a lot of calls for the defense. Jerry Jones referred to Downs as a "quarterback of the defense." — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) April 24, 2026

However, former Cowboys safety George Teague isn't a fan of the idea of making Downs the green dot in his first year, he told the DLLS Cowboys Podcast.

"I considered myself very, very smart when I came into the league. I felt like I was prepared, I was high level... but coming in, I still wasn't ready to be that leader with that green dot," he said.

"As good of a communicator as I could have been, man, that's a whole different level when you come out there. Things are moving fast, things are moving, so many shifts, motions," Teague added. "I wouldn't go there too early... It took me four games to even really just feel comfortable with starting... then I was a nervous wreck in the first game, so it took me awhile to settle down. So, I think you need to hold off for that green dot for a second."

Cowboys shouldn't give Downs the green dot

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs and defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While we do believe Downs is more capable than most rookies to take on the green dot in his first season, we agree with Teague here.

Along with everything Teague just mentioned, the Cowboys also have to worry about putting too much on Downs' plate in Year 1.

After all, as promising as he is as a prospect, Downs still has to get acclimated to the NFL in general and putting the green dot responsibility on his plate might slow that process.

The Cowboys would be better served giving the job to a veteran at linebacker and letting Downs just focus on what he'll be doing in what is likely to be a hybrid role between safety and the slot.

Then, down the road, the Cowboys could re-visit the idea of giving Downs the dot once he is more comfortable in the NFL.