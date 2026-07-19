Cowboys Dubbed Logical Landing Spot for All-Pro Who May Be Final Piece to the Puzzle

If the Dallas Cowboys' defense doesn't improve in 2026, it won't be because the team didn't try.

Dallas has made a slew of moves during the offseason in its quest to improve what was the league's worst defense in 2026, and the Cowboys even took a big swing in trying to acquire Maxx Crosby.

However, all of that action doesn't guarantee Dallas' revamp will be successful, and we won't know where things stand until weeks into the regular season, at the earliest.

Despite all of their moves, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox is of the opinion the Cowboys should make one more addition to their linebackers room by signing Bobby Wagner.

"At this stage in his career, Wagner would make the most sense for a team seeking both talent and experience on its defense and with enough overall talent to make a strong push for the postseason," Knox wrote.

"Logical Landing Spots: Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars," Knox added.

Cowboys' current situation at linebacker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys had a dire situation at the position going into the offseason, but things have improved since then.

Dallas traded for Dee Winters before opting to select Jaishawn Barham in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and those two join a linebackers room that also includes both DeMarvion Overshown and Shemar James.

While that should be an adequate group, there are questions about each player in it. Overshown has been plagued by injury during his career, Barham and James are unproven and Winters amounts to an OK but not great starting option.

If there's one position group that could use a final piece to put it over the top, it's linebacker.

Bobby Wagner would be a welcomed addition

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It certainly wouldn't hurt to add someone like Wagner, who would instantly be the most sure thing in Dallas' linebackers room.

While he's long in the tooth at 36 years old, Wagner is still playing at a high level. The future Hall of Famer showed his all-around ability last season with 162 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and four passes defensed.

Pro Football Focus gave Wagner elite run defense (90.3) and pass-rush (92.4) grades that ranked fifth and second, respectively, among all linebackers.

While it looks like the Cowboys are going to give Overshown the green dot, Wagner would at least offer another option for the role.

All that said, as much as we would love to see Wagner in Dallas this season, chances are the Cowboys are going to roll into training camp with the guys they have now.

But if problems arise and Wagner is still out there, we would not rule out Dallas signing Wagner, who has an especially big fan in Cowboys head coach, Brian Schottenheimer.