Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Vows To Turn Undrafted Rookie Into All-Pro

Michael Irvin had a Hall of Fame career for the Dallas Cowboys, helping the franchise win three Super Bowls during the 1990s. Irvin brought some much-needed attitude to the team after being selected 11th overall in the 1988 NFL draft out of Miami.

Irvin had a firm belief that he was the best player on the field every time he stepped on it. He also thrived on competition, taking pride in winning one-on-one matchups.

During his post-playing days, Irvin has always been willing to share his knowledge with the Cowboys' newest playmakers, and that includes one of their more promising undrafted free agent rookies, Camden Brown.

Brown attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, which happens to be the same school Irvin starred at before going to Miami. That connection is just another reason for Irvin to be invested in Brown, who he recently spent some time working with. Irvin was coaching Brown on how to take advantage of his momentum to pick up yards after the catch, and promised Brown that he would get him to be an "All-Pro in no time."

#Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin coaching up undrafted free agent Camden Brown, who made the 53-man roster.



Irvin: “We gonna get you All-Pro in no time. I promise that.”



Irvin and Brown both went to St. Thomas Aquinas High School.



(🎥: @dawhitehousepod on IG) pic.twitter.com/oxMnXLRPLh — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) September 7, 2026

Camden Brown's path to the NFL

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After his time at St. Thomas Aquinas, Irvin went on to become one of the best wideouts on a national powerhouse under future Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson. There was never any doubt that he was going to be a star at the next level, but that wasn't the same for Brown.

He left high school and began his collegiate career at Auburn, where he had just 26 receptions for 289 yards with three touchdowns for the Tigers. He transferred to Gerogia Southern for his final season and dominated in the Sun Belt Conference.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Camden Brown makes a catch against the Maryland Terrapins. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brown had 65 receptions for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns, which put him on the Cowboys' radar. He then made the most of his chance with Dallas, hauling in two impressive touchdowns during his preseason debut. After proving to be one of the more consistent receiving weapons on the team during the preseason, the Cowboys decided not to risk losing Brown by exposing him to waivers.

Instead, they went deep at the receiver position, keeping him along with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin, and Jonathan Mingo. As a rookie, it will be hard for Brown to get snaps, but Irvin wants him to do everything he can to make the most of it once he does get his opportunity,

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