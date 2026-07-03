Cowboys Linked to Future Hall of Famer in Free Agency as Linebacker Concerns Persist

The Dallas Cowboys have added to their linebackers room this offseason, as was needed. However, it's hard to be completely confident in the group.

The best player in the room, DeMarvion Overshown, has been unable to stay healthy during his career. He's also slated to wear the green dot, a job he has never had before.

Overshown figures to be flanked by Dee Winters, who is an OK but not great starting option. Behind those two are a pair of unproven players in second-year linebacker Shemar James and rookie Jaishawn Barham.

If the Cowboys were to make another big move on defense before the start of the season, linebacker is a candidate to be the one to get it.

Cowboys named landing spot for Bobby Wagner

Former Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Dallas' questions at linebacker, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox views Dallas as a potential landing spot for Bobby Wagner.

"Wagner would bring some much-needed ability and leadership to the second level of Dallas' defense, potentially completing the unit's offseason rebuild," Knox wrote.

Here we go again...

Former Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the players the Cowboys have been connected to this year, Wagner is the name we've heard the most — and for good reason:

Wagner checks all the boxes the Cowboys need at linebacker.

Wagner showed zero signs of slowing down last season despite the fact he's in his mid-thirties (turned 36 in June). The future Hall of Famer racked up 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and four passes defensed.

Wagner posted Pro Football Focus grades of 90.3 in run defense and 92.4 in the pass-rush, which ranked fifth and second among linebackers, respectively.

The Cowboys finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks and had the 11th-worst run defense, which makes those numbers particularly intriguing for Dallas.

We also know that head coach Brian Schottenheimer is a huge fan of the veteran defender.

"Being in Seattle with him for three years and watching him compete and just talk trash in a good way, I love that guy. And he's still playing at a high level. So we'll see how everything works out. It's an exciting time of year, but Bobby Wagner, total stud," he told Kay Adams back in March.

Would the Cowboys really add another linebacker?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Never say never, but we're inclined to believe the Cowboys are content with who they have at linebacker right now and will be moving forward with the group through training camp.

But that doesn't mean Dallas can't change its mind over the course of the month-long camp and make another addition if it sees the current group isn't up to snuff.

That said, we wouldn't expect Wagner to be available for much longer, so Dallas would probably have to pounce on him before then if it wants 10-time Pro Bowler.