What We Learned About Dallas Cowboys Before Training Camp

Ahead of the Dallas Cowboys taking part in training camp later this month, the team took part in both OTAs and mandatory minicamp during the month of June.

And there was no shortage of things to learn from both of those offseason events, as we've chronicled since last month.

Now, we're putting all of the most important things we learned from OTAs and minicamp in one place in order to get Cowboys fans ready for the start of training camp, with the first practice scheduled for July 29.

No holdout for George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the writing was certainly on the wall that George Pickens did not plan to hold out, we still needed confirmation after he didn't attend the voluntary portion of the offseason program.

Not only did Pickens show up to minicamp, he also flat-out said he was not going to hold out.

"Uh, no, I'm definitely here now," Pickens confirmed. "Like I said, the group of guys that's with the Cowboys kind of prevents you [from holding out]. If you know guys, and are going to guys' house[s], you're talking. I talk to Dak [Prescott]. I'm still throwing with Dak. He's definitely gonna make you not want to hold out."

There were multiple avenues this situation could have gone down after Dallas slapped the tag on Pickens and told him he would not get a long-term deal.

Pickens not pushing back was one of the best possible ones for the Cowboys. Trading him off the tag would have been the another.

Not much of a left tackle competition

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said at OTAs that there would be a competition at left tackle between Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas, and Cowboys fans were happy to hear that because Guyton had struggled over two seasons.

However, after minicamp we discovered that Guyton has been seeing all of the first-team reps at left tackle, which paints the picture that the left tackle battle isn't much of a battle at all.

"It’s a competition between Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas, but Guyton is the clear favorite," The Athletic's Jon Machota reported. "He was the one running with the first-team through minicamp practices. As long as he can stay healthy, Guyton should hold down that spot in his third season."

We can't say we're necessarily surprised that Guyton is on track to be the starter at left tackle, but we expected more of a true competition between he and Thomas.

Caleb Downs is progressing

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the first practice OTAs, Caleb Downs was working mostly at slot cornerback, which is where he's expected to play heavily during his first season in the NFL.

As OTAs progressed, Downs saw more work at safety and even got a look on special teams as a punt returner and protector.

The fact that Downs is seeing more and more as the offseason goes on suggests he's progressing just fine.

“But he’s been doing great. He’s a worker. He looks for coaching. He craves that. He wants to be corrected," defensive coordinator Christian Parker said. "He wants more information. And he works as hard as he can with the extras and everything else. So it’s been good. He’s been good to work with, and I think that he’s trying to advance at the right rate."

Green dot clarity

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who would wear the green dot in Dallas' defense has been a big topic of conversation this offseason.

During OTAs, DeMarvion Overshown told reporters that the plan is for him to take on the role, and we saw him do so in practice.

"I've been wanting to be MIKE for the longest, since my rookie year," Overshown said. "I felt like it was going to come to a time where I wore the 'C' on my chest and I had the green dot, and now I've got it. I'm excited."

Along with Overshown, Curtis Robinson, Justin Barron, Shemar James and Dee Winters have gotten looks with the green dot. With Overshown's injury history, the Cowboys need to have multiple players ready to wear it.

A three-man fight for CB2

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Shavon Revel is going to get his career on track in his second season, he first has to navigate what is going to be a tough competition.

That competition for the other boundary spot across from DaRon Bland includes two others, Cobie Durant and Caelen Carson, both of whom shined with first-team reps during OTAs and minicamp. Durant has also seen reps in the slot.

There really wasn't enough information to know who is ahead and who is behind in this battle. We'll have a better idea later this month, when training camp begins.

Cowboys want Jaydon Blue to emerge

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At running back, Phil Mafah and Jaydon Blue have routinely been praised for their progress early on in their second year and look primed to put up a fight for the RB2 role against Malik Davis in training camp.

Based on comments from Schottenheimer, it seems like the Cowboys really want Blue to emerge because of what he could bring to the table as a compliment to Javonte Williams.

“There’s nothing that would make me and the offensive staff more ecstatic than for Jaydon (Blue) to take the step we hope he takes because of the 1-2 punch he and Javonte could potentially have and Jaydon’s ability to hurt you catching the football out of the backfield," he said. "A dimension that we — not that we didn’t have but we didn’t use as much because we chose to throw the ball to CeeDee (Lamb) and George (Pickens) and (Jason Ferguson) and guys like that.”

Blue's spent most of his rookie campaign inactive because he failed to earn the trust of the coaching staff and has openly admitted that was all his own fault.

"I didn't start off like I should have," Blue said. "Maybe if it was not practicing the right way or just on a maturity level, I think I wasn't really there. But learning from all the vets, having the offseason that I had, I think I'm ready to go. I'm a different person than what I was at this time last year."

Dak Prescott's knee soreness

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We learned during minicamp that Dak Prescott was dealing with knee soreness that was later revealed to be an issue with fluid.

While there doesn't appear to be any concern, Prescott's knee is going to be something to monitor moving forward as practices become more frequent and intense.

For those who believe in the even-numbered-year curse, this is not great news, but it could also very well be much ado about nothing. Only time will tell.

Other injuries to watch

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta and Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Along with Prescott, Malik Hooker (back), Jalen Thompson (pectoral) and James Houston (back) were limited at minicamp. Again, there doesn't seem to be much concern here, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled on all three when training camp opens, and especially Thompson, who was sidelined at OTAs.

DaRon Bland (foot) and Donovan Ezeiruaku (hip) are both on the mend and Schotty said they are "doing great" ahead of training camp. Both should be good to go at or near the start of camp.

We also know that the Cowboys lost Matt Hennessy (neck) for the season after his injury required surgery. Hennessy was set to be the backup center, a job that will now likely go to T.J. Bass.