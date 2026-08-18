Are Cowboys Done Making Big Moves After Von Miller? Jerry Jones, Brian Schottenheimer Weigh In

At the outset of training camp, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was clear that he was open to making more moves — and even significant ones — either through trade, free agency, or both.

While the signing of Von Miller isn't a blockbuster signing, it is a significant one that moves the needle for the Cowboys at an important position, so Jones has thus far delivered.

But are the Cowboys done making significant signings and/or trades after the addition of Miller? Not exactly.

Jones says he is still open to doing more because of the belief he has in the roster.

"Yes, if we had an opportunity, I would be (interested)," Jones said. "It's as much about what I think of where we are, which I'm more positive than when we started camp, seriously, about what our chances are. And so I think if we saw an opportunity to take a little of the future and put it on this team, I'd do it if it would help us."

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer basically echoed Jones' thoughts on future additions.

“I love our roster,” Schottenheimer said Monday. “I really do. I think we’re a talented roster. We’re way different on paper this year than we were last year. But we’re not done. We’re not done developing our players. We’re not done getting the young guys ready to go. We’re not done potentially adding pieces.”

Where could Cowboys add next?

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner poses with the Walter Payton Man of the Year award at the NFL Honors show at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the addition of Miller, Dallas is likely done at edge rusher for now. However, Dallas should continue keeping an eye on the Maxx Crosby situation in the months ahead of the trade deadline, when the Las Vegas Raiders star could become available.

Other positions we could see Dallas add to next include linebacker and cornerback, two positions that are promising on paper but also have question marks.

At cornerback, Shavon Revel still has to prove himself, and the same can be said for DaRon Bland, who has been plauged by ineffective play and injury in recent years.

At linebacker, DeMarvion Overshown has to prove he can actually stay healthy for a full season, Dee Winters could prove to be a less than ideal starting option, and Jaishawn Barham is very promising but remains unproven ahead of his first season.

We mentioned cornerback also because ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has reported that's a position the Cowboys are interested in adding to, and Adoree Jackson's name was brought up as a suggestion because of his connection to Christian Parker.

Bobby Wagner has been a player Schottenheimer has expressed a ton of respect for in the past and he would amount to the kind of move that would fully shore up Dallas' linebackers room.

A less exciting but necessary move could come along the offensive line, where the Cowboys have clear depth concerns following preseason Week 1.

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