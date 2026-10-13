Cowboys Monday Injury Report Leaves Dallas Thin at Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys were back on the practice field on Monday, preparing for a Week 6 showdown with the Green Bay Packers. This was always going to be a tough game, but the Cowboys enter this one low on confidence following a disheartening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

Their task could be even more challenging after seeing the number of injuries they were dealing with in the secondary.

Dallas didn't have DaRon Bland or Calean Carson, leaving them thin at cornerback. Both players were dealing with an illness, and were sent home, so there's a chance they could be fine by the time the weekend rolls around.

There were multiple defensive backs who were limited as well, with Ameer Speed and Shavon Revel Jr. sitting out of drills. There was no update on what injuries they had, but it's concerning to see so many key players out. Especially with Cobie Durant (hamstring) and P.J. Locke (foot) working with the rehab group.

Some notable absences at practice today in the Cowboys secondary.



We didn’t see DaRon Bland or Caelen Carson. Ameer Speed and Shavon Revel Jr. weren’t participating in drills. Cobie Durant and PJ Locke were both working in the rehab group.



At least Joey Porter Jr. was back. pic.twitter.com/aLQohfFp4d — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 12, 2026

There was one positive note for their secondary as Joey Porter Jr. was back after missing Week 5 with an illness. It was a shocking turn of events for Dallas to lose Porter right before the game, but he will be back to take on a talented Green Bay offense.

Here's a quick rundown of what the Cowboys were dealing with during Monday's practice.

Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland attempts to make an interception against Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:

DaRon Bland, CB (Illness)

Caelan Carson, CB (Illness)

Limited:

Shavon Revel Jr., CB

Ameer Speed, CB

P.J. Locke, S (Foot)

Cobie Durant, CB (Hamstring)

DeMarvion Overshown, LB (Hamstring)

Full Participant:

Jaishawn Barham, LB (shoulder)

Joey Porter Jr., CB (Illness)

Tyler Guyton, LT (Back)

DeMarvion Overshown hopes to return in Week 6

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas lost starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown to a hamstring injury during their Week 1 loss to the New York Giants and have yet to get him back on the field. On Monday, Overshown said he was feeling great and is hopeful he can play this weekend.

"I feel better than when I felt when the injury happened," Overshown said via Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website. "I'm running around, I'm doing everything you can as a football player. These [hamstring injuries] are tricky. You can have six good days in a row and then out of nowhere, something happens. Right now I'm feeling great. I'm feeling like I can run around and do everything I could before the injury. At this point, it's just how practice goes throughout the week. How the [hamstring] handles all the stresses of a full 60 minutes of football."

Overshown has been a dynamic playmaker when he's on the field, but his injuries have kept him sidelined for much of his career. If he can return to full health and stay in the game, it would be a huge boost for a defense in desperate need of help.

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