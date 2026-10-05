Cowboys Must Pursue Chargers Trade Candidate Identified By Adam Schefter

The Dallas Cowboys emerged from their Week 4 game against the Houston Texans with a win, and we saw a better performance from the pass-rush.

After sorely lacking over the first three games with just two sacks, the Cowboys had that many in Week 4, and the team had 20 pressures in total, according to Pro Football Focus.

But the fact that we're even remotely excited about a two-sack effort shows just how low the bar is in Dallas. The bottom line is the Cowboys need to be exploring any and all avenues to get better in that area between now and the trade deadline.

A Cowboys trade target emerges in L.A.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is seen against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Adam Schefter discussed some players he views as trade candidates and among them was Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher, Khalil Mack.

"Last year of his contract on a team that is not winning," Schefter said of Mack. "The Chargers need to turn it around to keep him. If not, they'll be getting calls about his availability."

Hard to argue with the logic there.

The Chargers are a total mess right now at 0-4 and their chances of making the playoffs are the slimmest of slim. Only one team has ever made the postseason after an 0-4 start and that was the 1992 San Diego Chargers.

Mack has already contemplated retirement before, so chances are that's a real possibility after this season. Knowing that, Mack will likely want to be moved to a team that gives him a chance to win should Los Angeles continue to stink.

With the respect the Chargers have for him, and with the team's desire to get something for Mack before he possibly retires and leaves the Chargers with nothing to show for it, Los Angeles will probably oblige.

What does Khalil Mack have left in the tank?

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plenty, even at 35 years old.

The future Hall of Famer has notched three sacks through four games this season, which is one fewer than the Cowboys have combined. His 13 pressures rank 15th among edge rushers.

Mack was very good last season, also, with the nine-time Pro Bowler notching 5.5 sacks in just 12 games.

So, not only does Mack have something left in the tank, he might have more in his tank than anyone else in the Cowboys' edge rushers group.

What would Khalil Mack cost?

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since we've already established trading for Mack is a no-brainer for the Cowboys, it all comes down to cost, even though we're pretty sure Jerry Jones will stop at nothing to improve this defense.

We would estimate Mack will cost a fourth-rounder and maybe a late-round selection. We would usually say he's worth more, but considering there is a chance he'll only be a half-season rental given his retirement odds, that's what we're going with.

We could see Los Angeles fetching a third-rounder, but only in a deal in which they send the other team back a Day 3 pick.

With Jerry seemingly all-in this season, we could definitely see the Cowboys springing for either one of those types of deals at the deadline.

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