Cowboys' OL Depth Takes Hit After Packers Poach Former Pro Bowler Off Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys now have one less offensive lineman on their practice squad after the Green Bay Packers swiped one.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Packers are signing former Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson off Dallas' practice squad.

"Long-time NFL guard Laken Tomlinson is being signed by the Packers off the Cowboys' practice squad," he wrote. "At age 34, with 162 starts under his belt, Tomlinson will help an O-line that needs it."

Tomlinson signed with the Cowboys in the second week of this month with Dallas needing another insurance policy at the guard position after All-Pro guard Tyler Smith was placed on injured reserve after having thumb surgery.

A former first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2015, Tomlinson has been in the NFL for 11 seasons, appearing in 173 games in that span, with 162 of those apperances coming as a starter.

Tomlinson's best campaign came in 2021, when he was voted to a Pro Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran has appeared in games with the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, and most recently the Houston Texans in 2025.

He did not appear in a game with the Cowboys over their first two.

Cowboys' remaining practice squad OL

Kansas City Chiefs Wanya Morris (64) during the second half of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are now down to two offensive linemen on their practice squad. While that would seem like enough, neither of those players offers experience at guard.

Marcellus Johnson is listed as an offensive tackle and has never played a snap in the NFL, and Wanya Morris only has snaps at left and right tackle during his three-year career.

The Cowboys might look to add another guard to the mix at some point in the near future, at least until Smith gets back off IR, something he will be eligible to do after Week 4.

Why Packers poached Tomlinson

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is pressured by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison (96) during the third quarter of their game Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Packers' offensive line has been ravaged by injuries so far this season. Green Bay was missing a pair of starters in Week 3 in Aaron Banks and Zach Bako-Bewele, the latter of whom is out for the season because of a torn patellar tendon.

Because of injury and overall ineffective play, Jordan Love has been taking a beating, with the Packers quarterback getting sacked eight times, tied for the second-most in the NFL.

In all, the Packers have given up 57 pressures in three games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tomlinson played in 10 games with the Texans last season and gave up three sacks and 11 pressures while posting grades of 57.1 in run-blocking and 55.4 in pass-blocking.

We're not sure how much Tomlinson will help the Packers, but he certainly couldn't hurt given the awful situation over there.

It might not be long before Tomlinson faces his now-former team, as the Cowboys travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers in Week 6.

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