Cowboys Predicted to Draft Huge, Explosive TE to Make Offense 'Downright Frightening'

When the Dallas Cowboys enter the 2027 NFL Draft, one position many won't peg as a possibility for the team in the first round is tight end.

After all, Dallas is set with Jake Ferguson as the starter for what could be a few more seasons and as long as that holds true, the need to draft a tight end won't be dire.

However, Bleacher Report's Scouting Department sees things differently and has the Cowboys selecting Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

"The idea of adding an athlete of Jamari Johnson's caliber to an already potent Dallas Cowboys offense is downright frightening. Jake Ferguson is a steady and reliable target for quarterback Dak Prescott, but he doesn't stress opposing defenses. Johnson can make life easier on all of Dallas' skill position talent," B/R wrote.

Jamari Johnson scouting report

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson hauls in a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's more from Bleacher Report on what Johnson brings to the table as a pass-catcher:

"Jamari Johnson is an instant mismatch tight end, because he brings the body type and athleticism required to be a three-down threat," the scouting report says. "His ball skills and route-running nuance should lead to a breakout season for the Oregon Ducks, where he'll have a chance to outshine former teammate Kenyon Sadiq."

Along with his pass-catching prowess, Johnson is lauded as a solid blocker, so he's the definition of a complete tight end.

While he isn't quite the athlete Sadiq is, Johnson moves absurdly well for a 6-foot-5, 257-pound player, and he has a knack for ripping off explosive plays after averaging 15.9 yards per reception last season.

Johnson would no doubt be a matchup nightmare, as he can line up anywhere on the football field.

Would Cowboys draft Jamari Johnson?

Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against Boise State Broncos safety Derek Ganter Jr. (9) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We would say probably not, and for a few reasons.

Again, it doesn't make much sense to draft a tight end this early with Ferguson under contract through 2029, and with the Cowboys not regularly using 12 personnel.

The only shot this happens is if the Cowboys lose George Pickens in 2027, something Stephen Jones said is very possible because of how difficult it is to pay big money to two wide receivers.

In the event that happens, we'd much rather see a wide receiver in this spot, but perhaps Johnson could be a backup plan if the Cowboys don't adequately replace Pickens in free agency.

Granted, he isn't a wide receiver, but Johnson is about as close to one as you're going to get at the tight end position and Dallas can avoid a logjam by deploying Johnson all over the formation, including in the slot and out wide.

A one-two punch of Ferguson and Johnson could be elite, and the Oregon star might be able to step into a wide receiver-type role as well.

Knowing that, we wouldn't consider a selection of Johnson impossible, although we would say it's not likely.

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