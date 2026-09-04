Tyler Guyton Holds Key To Dallas Cowboys' Elite Offense in 2026

There's no shortage of star power on the Dallas Cowboys offense in 2026. Quarterback Dak Prescott has been named a potential MVP candidate and he has two of the league's top wideouts to work with in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. At tight end, Jake Ferguson is coming off an impressive campaign that saw him haul in eight touchdown receptions.

Dallas also has a potent rushing attack led by Javonte Williams, who had a career-year with 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. They could even have an explosive change of pace back in the recently added Emari Demercado, who averages 6.5 yards per attempt for his career.

If there was anything that could hold them back in 2026, it would be the offensive tackle position. While Dallas has an elite interior line, there are questions surrounding left tackle Tyler Guyton and right tackle Terence Steele. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer issued a challenge to Guyton this offseason, forcing him to compete with Nate Thomas for his starting job.

Guyton won the job easily, and Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans. Securing the job was only the first step as Guyton now needs to prove he can elevate his game. If so, he would be the X-factor that could push the offense to an elite level, says ESPN's Ben Solak.

"A leap from Guyton would benefit the entire offensive line. Guyton and right tackle Terence Steele warrant some chip help in pass protection, but it's hard to cater to both sides of the line," Solak wrote.

"If Guyton can settle into consistent play against quality edges, the Cowboys can spend more resources helping Steele -- or even get five out into the concept, which is where top-flight processor Dak Prescott is at his best. The Cowboys have all the pieces of an elite offense save for a tackle they can trust, and signs point to Guyton inching closer to becoming that player."

Guyton has dealt with injuries, which led to seven missed games in 2025. When he's on the field, he's been a standout in run blocking, but has struggled in pass protection. If he can get that under control, the Dallas offense can be an even bigger force this season.

Terence Steele has been put on notice

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guyton responded well to the offseason challenge from Schottenheimer, but he wasn't alone in being put on notice by the head coach. Coach Schotty said he's had conversations with the team's starting right tackle, Terence Steele, about finding ways to play with more consistency.

Steele is the veteran of the offensive line, but he's struggled since signing an extension ahead of the 2023 season. The Cowboys have been patient with Steele, but they officially put him on notice by trading for former first-round pick Broderick Jones.

Jones was unable to live up to his potential with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but could be exactly what Dallas needs to push Steele. If the Cowboys get the best out of both tackles, they might be practically unstoppable.

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