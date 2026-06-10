Dallas Cowboys' Biggest Takeaways From Latest Open Practice of OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys were back on the practice field on Tuesday for their fifth practice of OTAs, and it was the second session opened up to the media.

Before the practice, head coach Brian Schottenheimer met with the media and gave some injury updates on key players while also addressing the George Pickens situation once again.

After that, players hit the practice field and thanks to beat writers on the ground, we got some nuggets about what went on during Dallas' session, which will be the second-to-last of OTAs.

Here's everything we could compile from their notes.

Injury updates

Former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before practice, Schottenheimer provided some updates on three injured players, including Jalen Thompson, Matt Hennessy and Jonathan Mingo.

Thompson is still working with the rehab group like he did last week and we now know he's dealing with a pec strain. Schotty didn't sound concerned and said it's "nothing crazy."

Hennessy is having neck surgery and Schottenheimer thinks the veteran offensive lineman will start training camp on the PUP list. Jonathan Mingo is dealing with a groin issue, also, but that's the extent of what we know about him.

As for DaRon Bland, who is still recovering from foot surgery, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star -Telegram reports that he did "a little more" than last week.

Donovan Ezeiruaku had an excused absence, so there was no update on the second-year edge rusher, who is working his way back from offseason hip surgery.

Cowboys unsure of George Pickens' status?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer reiterated that he expects Pickens will be with the team when mandatory minicamp kicks off next week.

But Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News isn't so sure the Cowboys actually know that will be the case.

"I believe the Cowboys still don't know if George Pickens will show up for mandatory minicamp next week," Watkins wrote.

It would be odd to see Pickens not attend. If he planned on holding out, Pickens wouldn't have signed his franchise tag, which would have allowed him to avoid fines. Now that he has signed his tag, Pickens will be subject to fines if he doesn't show up.

More praise for Jaydon Blue

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer told reporters that Blue is improving and has a chance to have a big role in the offense in 2026. Schotty added that Blue is "night and day from where he was last year."

This is the second positive news we've heard about Blue so far this offseason, with Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram noting last week that both Blue and Phil Mafah have been turning heads as they compete for the RB2 job against veteran Malik Davis.

ESPN's Todd Archer has reported that Blue wasn't able to earn the trust of the coaching staff last season, hence his lack of playing time. Maturity issues were part of the problem. So far, it looks like Blue is moving in the right direction this offseason.

Cobie Durant shines

Former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram highlighed Cobie Durant as a standout on Tuesday.

"Very strong day for Cobie Durant working on the outside," Harris said. "He jumped a Dak Prescott ball for an interception in 7-on-7 work and was physical in coverage despite it just being OTAs."

Durant is one of at least three cornerbacks who have been getting first-team reps at OTAs, a list that also includes Shavon Revel and Caelen Carson. Durant has also gotten looks in the slot.

Green dot update

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dee Winters was highlighted by Harris as a standout.

"It was a good day for Dee Winters. Moving really fluidly, handling a lot of responsibilities in the middle well, and registered a PBU on a quick out in 7-on-7 work," he said.

At this point, there is no reason to believe Winters won't be starting next to DeMarvion Overshown.

Speaking of Overshown, Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys noted that Overshown "is the MIKE linebacker" and the plan is for him to wear the green dot. We'll see if that holds through the offseason.

Caleb Downs the punt returner?!

Dallas Cowboys defensive Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Caleb Downs got some work in on special teams, including as a punt returner.

"Caleb Downs fielded some punts along with Jordan Hudson, KaVontae Turpin, Camden Brown and Traeshon Holden. Downs also some reps as a punt protector," Watkins wrote.

While we could see Downs working on special teams, we don't envision him returning punts in 2026, or ever, really.

Good news for rookies

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

After not hearing anything about rookies Jaishawn Barham and Malachi Lawrence last week, there were some nuggets on both from Tuesday.

Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com reports that Lawrence had a sack during the session, and Barham got a look with the first team next to Overshown.

As of right now, it looks like both players will begin the season as backups, with Lawrence working behind Ezeiruaku and Rashan Gary, and Barham working behind Overshown and Winters.