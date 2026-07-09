Cowboys' Quinnen Williams Disrespected in DL Rankings from NFL Personnel

ESPN has put out its annual rankings for the top defensive linemen based on the opinions of NFL executives, scouts and coaches and Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman, Quinnen Williams, simply isn't getting enough love.

Williams landed at No. 6 on the list, which is one spot lower than where he was ranked in 2025. Williams' highest ranking was No. 3, but there was also a voter who didn't have him ranked at all, which defies logic.

"The Jets will knock you down -- the same thing happened to Leonard Williams -- but I expect Quinnen to be better in Dallas, be rejuvenated a bit," one NFL coordinator said told Jeremy Fowler.

"As far as skill sets, he's still so gifted and such a matchup problem," a veteran NFL offensive coach said.

The full top 10, from No. 1 to No. 10, was as follows: Leonard Williams, Jeffery Simmons, Jalen Carter, Chris Jones, Derrick Brown, Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Zach Allen, Milton Williams, Jordan Davis.

Why Quinnen Williams should be higher

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is undoubtedly one of the most well-rounded linemen in the NFL, which is why we would've had him top three.

According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked second in overall grade (88.8) among interior defensive linemen last season, and Williams had the best run defense grade (91.7).

The biggest knock on Williams right now is his lackluster sack total. He posted a pass-rush grade of 69.6 in 2025 and had just 2.5 sacks last season, both of which are nothing to write home about.

However, ESPN clocked Williams with a 14% pass-rush win rate, which was tied for the fourth-best among interior defenders. Williams also ranked second in run-stop win rate to further reinforce how great of a run defender he is.

The four-time Pro Bowler also had 51 pressures, which was the seventh-most at his position. 32 of those pressures came after joining the Cowboys, and he played in one less game for Dallas than he did for the New York Jets.

What makes the pass-rush win rate and pressures total more impressive is the fact that Williams spent half the season on the dumpster fire Jets and had zero help around him, which enabled defenses to key in on Williams.

Williams' 2.5 sacks were disappointing, no doubt, but that was an outlier for his career. Williams had at least 5.5 sacks in each of the previous five campaigns, including an astounding 12 in 2022, so we know he's capable of much more.

It's clear that Williams' one year of down sack production was held against him and clearly the advanced metrics weren't taken into account. He deserved the benefit of the doubt but didn't get it.

If Williams can continue being an elite run defender and can get his sack total back up to pre-2025 numbers, which is possible because he'll have a full year with a better supporting cast in Dallas, Williams will be higher on this list next offseason.