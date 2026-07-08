Cowboys Roster Ranking From ESPN Reinforces Dallas' Biggest Offseason Question

We know that the Dallas Cowboys are going to be one of the best teams in the NFL offensively, but the jury is still out on how much the defense will improve after several changes this offseason.

And that's well reflected in ESPN's roster rankings, where the Cowboys land in the No. 14 spot ahead of training camp.

ESPN pegs Dallas' wide receivers as the team's biggest strength while labeling the cornerback position the biggest weakness. The X-factor, ESPN says, is safety and nickel corner Caleb Downs, who will play a big role in Dallas' attempted revival on defense.

With cornerback being highlighted as Dallas' biggest weakness, which is understandable given the uncertainties with projected starters DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel, we would choose a different X-factor in edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.

That's because Dallas can better mask its possible issues at cornerback with an improved pass-rush and Ezeiruaku will play a pivotal role on that front as the starter opposite Rashan Gary.

Ezeiruaku showed promise in 2025, but he's got to take a big step forward in Year 2 if the Cowboys are going to improve from finishing with the seventh-fewest sacks last season.

Dallas' ranking reinforces biggest offseason question

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker and safety PJ Locke. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys didn't finish higher in ESPN's rankings because of the defense. We can confidently say this because the Cowboys have an elite group on the offensive side of the ball that would probably put Dallas in the top five if these rankings were only based on offense.

So, this reinforces the biggest offseason question: did Dallas do enough during the offseason to see improvement on defense?

We know the Cowboys added to almost every level, but we have no clue how those new pieces are going to fit. We also don't know what to expect out of defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who is in his first season on the job.

Then, there's the slew of questions that need to be answered up and down the unit.

1. Can Kenny Clark return to his Pro Bowl form?

2. Can Rashan Gary put together a full season after a quiet second half of 2025?

3. Can Donovan Ezeiruaku take that next step after his rookie campaign?

4. Can DeMarvion Overshown stay healthy?

5. Can DaRon Bland stay healthy and return to his Pro Bowl form?

6. Can Shavon Revel bounce back after a rough rookie season?

7. How big of an impact can Caleb Downs make in Year 1?

Until those questions are answered, a middle-of-the-road ranking like the one ESPN gave the Cowboys is warranted.