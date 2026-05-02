Cowboys Rookie Jaishawn Barham Names Ray Lewis, Fred Warner as NFL Role Models

The Dallas Cowboys rookie class met at The Star this weekend to begin their rookie minicamp. It's given the coaching staff their first chance to work with their young prospects, and reporters are getting their first chance to get to know the newest Cowboys.

On Saturday, Jaishawn Barham took some time to speak with reporters and he was asked about which NFL linebackers he looks up to. Barham said he likes Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens as well as current players Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers and Azeez Al-Shaair of the Houston Texans.

He was asked what he likes about each of them, and broke down what makes each of them stand out.

"I feel like they're all different type of players. Ray Lewis, definitely just straight hitter, but he's like commander. He's like commander of the defense. Azeez, that's a take your head off type of guy. And Fred, he's more like the cover chill guy. He can run sideline to sideline," Barham said.

Which linebacker does Jaishawn Barham aspire to be like?

Dallas Cowboys LB Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

When asked which player he wants to model his game after, Barham said he wants "to be all three." He added that for now, he's definitely a hard hitter, but wants to develop his game to emulate the other studs he mentioned.

Barham spent time as an off-ball linebacker as well as an edge rusher with Michigan. Dallas is expected to play him as an inside linebacker in Christian Parker's defense. He's incredibly athletic and capable of delivering big hits, but needs to improve on his technique.

The good news is that Barham made it clear that he has work to do in order to be the player he envisions. Now, he just needs to accept the coaching and do all he can to reach his potential.

Cowboys were rumored to have had interest in one of Barham's role models

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair is introduced before playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

During the NFL draft, the Cowboys sent a fifth round pick to the 49ers in exchange for Dee Winters, who will be one of their starting linebackers. They reportedly also tried to swing a trade for Al-Shaair, one of the players Barham looks up to.

Houston had no interest in trading Al-Shaair, even signing him to a three-year extension after the draft. Despite not being able to pry Al-Shaair away from their in-state rivals, their attempt shows just how much effort they were putting into fixing their biggest weakness.

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