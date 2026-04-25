Cowboys' Instant 2026 NFL Draft Grade For Jaishawn Barham Pick

The Dallas Cowboys were huge winners during the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, filling two of their biggest needs.

First, they traded up for Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, taking him at No. 11 overall. Downs gives them an elite safety prospect who can get the entire secondary on the right page.

They sent two picks to the Miami Dolphins to get Downs, but then added two fourth-rounders in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles when they traded from No. 20 to No. 23 for UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence at No. 23.

Dallas made a trade on Friday as well, adding linebacker Dee Winters in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick. Then, they were back on the clock at No. 92, which is where they selected Michigan's Jaishawn Barham.

Instant Grade for Jaishawn Barham selection: B

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham reacts in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This selection doesn't offer the same excitement that came with Downs and Lawrence, but that's not surprising considering it was near the end of Round 3.

That said, he's someone who can be moved around the field. Barham played off-ball linebacker during his time at Michigan as well as on the edge. His best fit at the next level seems to be at the edge, but he's still developing as a pass rusher.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein called him a "block-beater," while saying he's someone who brings the intangibles that can't be taught.

"Barham logged most of his snaps at off-ball linebacker, but his 2025 tape showed explosiveness that will attract teams seeking a developmental rush ‘backer in an odd front. He’s raw as a rusher, relying heavily on athleticism, but the missing elements are teachable. Whether outside or inside, he’s a professional block-beater with the tools to stack or slip blocks, though his edge-setting needs work," Zierlein wrote.

This past season, Barham had 10 tackles for loss and four sacks for the Wolverines.

Cowboys history with Michigan players isn't ideal

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton after the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Fans might be concerned to hear the Cowboys take a Michigan player, and for good reason. While the Wolverines have sent some great pros to the NFL, including current Cowboy Rashan Gary, Dallas hasn't done well with Michigan players as of late.

In 2017, they took Taco Charlton ahead of TJ Watt in the first round, which was one of their worst draft decisions of all-time. They went back to Michigan in 2023 in Round 1 and Round 2, taking defensive tackle Mazi Smith followed by tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

Smith never developed into a starter and is already gone, while Schoonmaker is still trying to develop into a quality TE2. Perhaps things will be different with Barham, but fans will be wary.

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