Dallas Cowboys Tried To Pull Off Major Trade for Texans Pro Bowl LB

The Dallas Cowboys continue to stay busy during the 2026 NFL Draft. Along with making two first-round picks, the team has also completed three trades.

The latest of these came during the second round on Friday, as the Cowboys struck a dealt that sent the No. 152 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for linebacker Dee Winters.

Dallas failed to land a linebacker during the early parts of free agency. The Cowboys also didn't add one in the first round, electing to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall and UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall instead. Both picks came after the Cowboys made trades to move up and down.

However, before eventually coming to terms on a deal with the 49ers for Winters, it appears that the Cowboys were trying to land a Pro Bowl linebacker.

Cowboys Attempted Trade for Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair celebrates a play in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

According to reports from ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys tried to trade for Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, a move that would have given Dallas the final piece it has been looking for on defense.

It's no secret that the Cowboys have needed to make a move at linebacker sooner or later. Al-Shaair would have been a notable splash but the Texans likely wanted one of Dallas' first-round picks.

Al-Shaair earned his first-career Pro Bowl nod this past season in what was his second year with the Texans. He originally went undrafted during the 2018 NFL Draft but has since carved out a long career for himself.

Al-Shaair played his first four years with the 49ers before joining the Tennessee Titans for the 2023 season. He stayed in the AFC South and signed a three-year, $34 million contract with the Texans prior to the 2024 season.

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair reacts at the line of scrimmage during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

He would have given the Cowboys a strong veteran presence at linebacker alongside DeMarvion Overshown but Dallas went with Winters instead.

Archer also reported that Dallas tried to strike a trade for Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks, a player who has already been mentioned as a target for the Cowboys this offseason. It appears Miami's asking price was too much.

The Cowboys have tried to get involve with some notable linebackers, but after the Winter trade, it's unlikely Dallas will look to land a big name at the position this offseason.

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