Dallas Cowboys Tried To Pull Off Major Trade for Texans Pro Bowl LB
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The Dallas Cowboys continue to stay busy during the 2026 NFL Draft. Along with making two first-round picks, the team has also completed three trades.
The latest of these came during the second round on Friday, as the Cowboys struck a dealt that sent the No. 152 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for linebacker Dee Winters.
Dallas failed to land a linebacker during the early parts of free agency. The Cowboys also didn't add one in the first round, electing to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall and UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall instead. Both picks came after the Cowboys made trades to move up and down.
However, before eventually coming to terms on a deal with the 49ers for Winters, it appears that the Cowboys were trying to land a Pro Bowl linebacker.
Cowboys Attempted Trade for Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair
According to reports from ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys tried to trade for Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, a move that would have given Dallas the final piece it has been looking for on defense.
It's no secret that the Cowboys have needed to make a move at linebacker sooner or later. Al-Shaair would have been a notable splash but the Texans likely wanted one of Dallas' first-round picks.
Al-Shaair earned his first-career Pro Bowl nod this past season in what was his second year with the Texans. He originally went undrafted during the 2018 NFL Draft but has since carved out a long career for himself.
Al-Shaair played his first four years with the 49ers before joining the Tennessee Titans for the 2023 season. He stayed in the AFC South and signed a three-year, $34 million contract with the Texans prior to the 2024 season.
He would have given the Cowboys a strong veteran presence at linebacker alongside DeMarvion Overshown but Dallas went with Winters instead.
Archer also reported that Dallas tried to strike a trade for Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks, a player who has already been mentioned as a target for the Cowboys this offseason. It appears Miami's asking price was too much.
The Cowboys have tried to get involve with some notable linebackers, but after the Winter trade, it's unlikely Dallas will look to land a big name at the position this offseason.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7